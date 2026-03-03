Mack Trucks debuts all-new Granite

Mack Trucks has unveiled the all-new Mack Granite ahead of ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, March 3-7, in Las Vegas, Nev. According to Stephen Roy, president, Mack Trucks. “We’ve completely reimagined the Granite from the ground up, bringing the same level of innovation we delivered with our Pioneer and Anthem models to the vocational market.”

Mack Trucks unveiled the all-new reimagined and redesigned Mack Granite at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Photo: Mack Trucks)

The Granite features the new Mack MP13 engine rated up to 540 HP and 1,950 lb.-ft. of torque, while providing up to 3% improved fuel efficiency compared with the previous engine. The updated mDRIVE automated manual transmission is available in 12-, 13- and 14-speed configurations. The 13-speed features a low reduction creeper gear for improved startability on steep grades and with heavy loads. The 14-speed features a 32:1 ultra-low-speed reduction gear ideal for precision work like curb pouring and loose soil conditions.

The Granite also offers a Cummins X10 engine, rated from 350 to 450 HP and 1,250 to 1,650 lb.-ft. of torque, with an Allison automatic transmission.

The vehicle’s axles include the new MaxRide air load distributing suspension, a non-torque reactive eight-bag system that delivers enhanced ride quality and load management.

“Ride quality matters in vocational applications; our customers are navigating jobsites, rough terrain and city streets all in the same day,” said Tim Wrinkle, vice president, product owner, vocational and medium duty at Mack. “The Granite’s MaxRide air suspension delivers a smoother, more comfortable ride that helps reduce driver fatigue and keeps drivers performing at their best.”

Safety suite

The available Mack Protect safety suite, the same system available on the new Pioneer and Anthem, includes front camera, front radar and 270-degree radar coverage with both passenger-side and driver-side radar systems. The Granite is said to be the first vocational truck to feature an Electronic Park Brake (ePark Brake) with rollaway protection in conjunction with auto release when shifting into gear. Standard E911 auto-call automatically contacts emergency services, when in cellular service range, if an airbag deploys or the system detects a rollover or collision.

An optional proprietary camera system provides up to five camera inputs, including backup camera and downward-facing passenger-side camera for enhanced visibility of certain blind spots. An optional Digital Mirror System is also available.

All-new cab

The Granite will be available in day cab and 44-in. sleeper configurations in both axle-forward and axle-back positions, with multiple front and rear axle ratings. The truck is offered with graphite and bright trim packages, with features including LED headlights, three-piece bumper options and available sun visor. An optional hatch provides fluid access for snowplow applications.

The larger, galvanized steel cab provides 9 in. of additional width at the B-pillar for increased interior volume and driver comfort. A new ImpactShield one-piece bonded curved windshield provides improved durability and impact resistance, while the shorter 113.5-in. bumper-to-back-of-cab dimension in both axle-forward and axle-back configurations simplifies bodybuilder adaptation and ensures compliance with regulatory requirements across all markets.

The Granite’s interior is available in three trim levels and features a new digital instrument cluster, updated materials and features carried over from the Pioneer and Anthem, and a three-way adjustable steering column. An available premium air-shock seat offers four-way lumbar support, massage and heating/ventilation functions. The new door panel design incorporates HVAC ducting that delivers heating and cooling at the driver’s shoulder for enhanced comfort.

A new bodybuilder tower positioned between the seats provides a convenient mounting surface for body builder controls, gauges and equipment. It can also be optioned as additional storage with a lid.

Exterior advances

The hood profile draws inspiration from the iconic Mack R model, with a lowered side air intake that provides increased visibility in front of the A-pillars, while maintaining vertical space up front for a higher performing cooling package. Other features include a stainless steel grille, modular bumper system, LED bullet lamps on the cab roof and more.

“The Granite was not just an adaptation of the Pioneer,” said Lukas Yates, expert chief designer for Mack Trucks. “This is an all-new platform that was created to be applicable in both highway and vocational applications. We wanted this truck to look tough and confident going down the road, built to be very rugged and handle anything. The design emphasis was on durability and functionality while maintaining the Mack DNA that our customers recognize and trust.”

The latest generation BodyLink IV features a completely redesigned electrical architecture enabling new customizable logic and diagnostics. The system supports flexible switches and system controllers that can be programmed enabling virtual interlocks and automations.

The Granite will be available for order in the latter half of 2026. Production will begin in January 2027 at Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations facility in Macungie, Penn., where all Class 8 Mack vehicles for North America and export are assembled.