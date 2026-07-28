MAN adds i6X inline six-cylinder yacht engine

The 12.4 L MAN i6X inline six-cylinder engine for yachts and sport fishing boats. (Photo: MAN Engines)

MAN Engines is expanding its inline six-cylinder engine platform with the introduction of the new i6X variant for yachts and sport fishing boats. Based largely based on the D2676 technical platform, which was introduced for workboats and yachts (as the i6) in 2015, the i6X uses many common parts with the existing i6 series while incorporating a newly developed turbocharging concept requiring only a single turbocharger.

The 12.4 L engine provides up to 1,000 hp (734 kW) and a maximum torque of 3,250 Nm (2,397 ft.-lb.). Rapid availability of maximum torque enables increased power and dynamics in the rated power range, and especially in situations where immediate propulsion response is required, such as in the lower speed range when accelerating or maneuvering.

Other features include a new charging system and thermal management. An advanced intercooling system and an extended, demand-driven oil cooling concept are designed to ensure stable operating conditions even under high loads and enable continuous output within defined application profiles.

The i6X engine generation is designed for use in international markets and will meet the relevant IMO Tier II, EPA Tier III and EU Recreational Craft Directive 2013/53EU emission requirements. It has almost the same dimensions as the i6 and uses the same customer interfaces, enabling integration into existing ship concepts and use under different regulatory frameworks.

The MAN i6X will be presented at the Cannes Yachting Festival from Sept. 8 to 13, 2026. It will be available as standard from the first quarter of 2028.