MAN D3872 available for onboard power generation

The MAN D3872 Auxiliary is available in 840 kW at 50 Hz and 960 kW at 60 Hz. (Photo: MAN Engines)

MAN Engines has expanded its 30 L engine range for maritime applications to include the MAN D3872 Auxiliary. The new engine, based on the V12 platform, has been specially developed for onboard power generators and diesel-electric propulsion systems for workboats and yachts.

Two power levels are available for auxiliary operation: 840 kW at 50 Hz in the MAN D3872 LE32x variant and 960 kW at 60 Hz in the MAN D3872 LE33x. These output ratings are designed to enable integration into both classic onboard electrical systems and diesel-electric systems. The load switching behavior of the D3872 Auxiliary is designed to facilitate fast and stable response to changing load requirements, even in the event of sudden load changes.

The compact architecture of the D3872 LE3xx can also be used in confined engine rooms of space-critical ship projects such as workboats, offshore utilities, ferries and larger yachts, where modular energy systems and hybrid propulsion solutions are increasingly specified.

As an engine for onboard units, the D3872 covers IMO Tier II, IMO Tier III and EU Stage V maritime emission standards and uses the modular and space-saving MAN exhaust gas aftertreatment. Depending on market requirements, it can be configured with SCR or SCR-DPF systems to ensure compliance and optimal use of the available installation space. The flexibility of the exhaust gas aftertreatment system contributes to the engine’s suitability for international offshore operations as well as regulated coastal and inland markets.

The D3872 as an engine for onboard gen-sets completes the power portfolio from 280 kW to 960 kW (381 hp to 1,306 hp) and complements the portfolio of drive engines from 221 kW to 1,618 kW (301 hp to 2,200 hp), the company noted.

“With the new MAN D3872 as an engine for onboard engines, we are consistently rounding off our 30 L portfolio,” said Reiner Roessner, head of sales at MAN Engines. “This provides operators and shipyards with a fully integrated, highly efficient and future-proof engine family for a wide range of maritime applications – from main propulsion to powerful on-board power supply. The MAN D3872 Auxiliary is a modern solution that will reliably accompany our customers for many years to come.”

The D3872 engine for onboard units is currently available.