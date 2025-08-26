Responsive Image Banner

MAN Engine to show 30-litre V12X at Cannes Yacht Festival

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

26 August 2025

The 30-litre MAN V12X engine The 30-litre MAN V12X engine (Photo: MAN Engines)

MAN Engines is to extend its portfolio for hybrid yacht powertrains with the introduction of new applications for the 30-litre V12X engine.

The MAN Smart Hybrid Experience, which will feature the V12X engine, will be shown at the Cannes Yacht Festival, 9-14 September.

With the most powerful engine and an electric motor producing either 200 or 400 kW, the powertrain can develop more than1,600 kW.

“The new system shows where the journey is heading: With the V12X Hybrid, MAN Engines remains a strong partner in the future – and opens up exciting prospects for future projects,” said Reiner Roessner, Head of Sales at MAN Engines.

Features of the MAN 12X include higher torque, an optimized coolant and oil supply and a new common rail injection system which uses 2,200 bar injection pressure.

Despite the high output of up to 1,618 kW (2,200 hp), the 30-litre engine remains both compact and lightweight – it has almost identical installation dimensions to the 24-litre V12. This simplifies integration into existing platforms.

The system offers a versatile power system with a choice of driving options, from locally emissions free and silent on batteries, to diesel-electric operation with cross-over mode.

Parallel to the presentation of the V12X hybrid system, series production of the MAN Smart Hybrid Experience is already underway using either six, eight and twelve cylinder engines with displacements ranging from 12 to 24 litres. Any of these can be combined with electric motors of 200 or 400 kW.

