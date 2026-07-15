MAN Engines outlines plans for SMM 2026

MAN D3872 30-liter V12 engine (MAN Engines)

MAN Engines is to present an expanded portfolio of maritime applications for the workboat sector at the upcoming SMM 2026, which will be held in Hamburg, Germany from 1-4 September.

Highlights at the show will include the 30-liter MAN D3872 V12, which will presented for the first time in a series of variants. These will include diesel-electric hybrid drives and versions for heavy-duty operation.

Also on display will be a modular exhaust aftertreatment system which combines a DPF and SCR system, together with a MAN Genuine remanufactured engine. The combination is said to highlight the company’s engine and emissions solutions in a ‘technically coordinated’ package.

The D3872 has been designed for diesel-electric propulsion and on-board power generation. Power delivery is 800 kW or 840 kW at 1,500 rpm and 960 kW at 1,800 rpm. Versions are available which comply with both IMO Tier 2 (without exhaust gas aftertreatment) and IMO Tier 3 (with modular SCR system for EU Stage 5 compliance).

For the heavy-duty sector, MAN offers the D3872 with outputs of 735 kW and 920 kW, which respectively produce 1,000 hp and 1,250 hp at 1,800 rpm.

The engines are based on the V12 platform which offers compact design, high power density and a robust mechanical design.

The remanufactured engine is intended to highlight the capability to return a field-used engine to like-new condition. The process goes beyond classic repairs to where the warranty offered on the remanufactured units is the same as a new engine.

According to MAN, compared to the production of a new engine, remanufacturing can save up to 72% of the CO2 emissions. In addition, reuse of components reduces material usage to save resources.