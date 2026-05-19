MAN unveils new 16-tonne eTGM electric CV

MAN eTGM electric truck (Photo: MAN Truck & Bus)

MAN Truck has released the new 16-tonne eTGM, which the company stated rounds out its electric truck model portfolio of between 12 and 50 tonnes.

The eTGM (like the existing eTGS and eTGX) uses a mildy altered version of the modular BEV system used in the heavy-duty vehicle series which makes it more suitable for the mid-range segment. The powertrain includes the central drive unit, battery systems, high-voltage architecture and thermal management system.

A modular battery system that can accommodate between two to four battery packs offers a maximum total usable storage capacity of up to 320 kWh. This allows tailoring of the power storage to suit anticipated usage scenarios. Maximum range is said to be up to 480 km.

A high-performance regenerative braking system has been developed to make the most of stop-and-go driving in urban areas.

“With the MAN eTGM, we are putting the ideal electric solution for inner-city and regional distribution transport on the road right now,” said Friedrich Baumann, member of the Executive Board for Sales & Customer Solutions at MAN Truck & Bus.

“It is the logical conclusion to our eTruck portfolio and makes MAN a true full-range supplier of battery-electric commercial vehicles,” he added.

Total maximum gross weight is 16.01 tonnes (optionally 16.5 tonnes), while max chassis payload is about 10.6 tonnes. As an all-electric truck, these weight limits are said to offer significant highway toll reductions.

Additionally, the eTGM has a gross maximum combined weight with trailer of up to 33 tonnes.

MAN noted that body manufacturers were involved in development of the new model from the early stages to support ease of adaptation. This is supported by ‘body friendly’ interfaces, optimized wheelbases and availability of a mechanical power takeoff shaft.