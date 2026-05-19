Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

MAN unveils new 16-tonne eTGM electric CV

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

19 May 2026

MAN eTGM electric truck MAN eTGM electric truck (Photo: MAN Truck & Bus)

MAN Truck has released the new 16-tonne eTGM, which the company stated rounds out its electric truck model portfolio of between 12 and 50 tonnes.

The eTGM (like the existing eTGS and eTGX) uses a mildy altered version of the modular BEV system used in the heavy-duty vehicle series which makes it more suitable for the mid-range segment. The powertrain includes the central drive unit, battery systems, high-voltage architecture and thermal management system.

A modular battery system that can accommodate between two to four battery packs offers a maximum total usable storage capacity of up to 320 kWh. This allows tailoring of the power storage to suit anticipated usage scenarios. Maximum range is said to be up to 480 km.

A high-performance regenerative braking system has been developed to make the most of stop-and-go driving in urban areas.

“With the MAN eTGM, we are putting the ideal electric solution for inner-city and regional distribution transport on the road right now,” said Friedrich Baumann, member of the Executive Board for Sales & Customer Solutions at MAN Truck & Bus.

“It is the logical conclusion to our eTruck portfolio and makes MAN a true full-range supplier of battery-electric commercial vehicles,” he added.

Total maximum gross weight is 16.01 tonnes (optionally 16.5 tonnes), while max chassis payload is about 10.6 tonnes. As an all-electric truck, these weight limits are said to offer significant highway toll reductions.

Additionally, the eTGM has a gross maximum combined weight with trailer of up to 33 tonnes.

MAN noted that body manufacturers were involved in development of the new model from the early stages to support ease of adaptation. This is supported by ‘body friendly’ interfaces, optimized wheelbases and availability of a mechanical power takeoff shaft.

MAN MAN Truck & Bus MAN Truck eTGM electric CV electric truck Friedrich Baumann eTGS eTGX
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Deutz unveils new G-Drive engine lineup for genset applications
Launch included unveiling of new TCD 24.0 V12 GDU-L engine
Damen flex fuel tug approved for methanol
Class and flag state approval enables construction of methanol-ready tugs
Discover Battery to promote latest technologies at APEX
Company experts set to be at the show with range of manufacturers integrating its products 
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262-347-8808 E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA
×

NEW ARTICLE

The future of off-highway power is about integration, not just innovation

Richard Hemmings, Perkins' new VP and GM, shares his perspective on why integration is becoming central to modern powertrain strategy.

Read more