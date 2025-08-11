Manitowoc expands capabilities in France

Manitowoc’s newest facility in France provides maintenance, parts, storage, and training to keep fleets running. (Photo: Manitowoc)

Manitowoc opened a new 13,700 m2 service facility in Méru, a city north of Paris, to expand support for Potain and Grove cranes in France. The investment was said to strengthen Manitowoc’s regional presence and reinforces its long-term commitment to customers.

Located near the A16 motorway, the company said the new facility provides expert, localized support, enabling customers to enhance fleet uptime, reliability, and lifecycle value. In July, Manitowoc welcomed local customers and partners for the official opening.

“It was great to show our customers and colleagues our expansive new facility in Méru. We are striving to deliver the most comprehensive array of support services in the industry, and investing in substantial new spaces such as this one reflects our commitment to that goal,” said Aurelien Raho, customer service director for Grove cranes in France.

The facility features a fully equipped workshop, office and training spaces, as well as a secure outdoor yard with Potain MD 365 tower crane. The center will function as a central hub, supporting preventive and corrective maintenance, machine storage, tests and regulatory inspections.

Through the Potain Academy, the site will provide a wide range of training for tower and mobile cranes, and includes a new Potain MDT 159 and Igo 22 for hands-on skills development. Courses available include CACES-certified programs (R487 and R483) for operators, electrical safety, working at height, and technical sessions on assembly and fault diagnostics.

Manitowoc has opened a new 13,700 m2 service facility in Méru, France. (Photo: Manitowoc)

“This new facility provides stronger support and more effective training for operators and technicians servicing our cranes across the Paris region and northern France,” said Cédric Fourier, global technical training manager at the Manitowoc Potain Academy.

Manitowoc’s on-site experts also offer full-service support for Potain and Grove cranes, including tailored maintenance contracts and in-depth inspections in line with French regulatory requirements.

“This new facility enhances our ability to deliver responsive, high-quality service to local customers,” said Xavier Rabourdin, Potain Used, Rental and Aftermarket director at Manitowoc. “Offering secure storage and maintenance before machines return to site gives customers greater flexibility, improves fleet readiness, and contributes to safer, more efficient operations.”

With this latest investment, Manitowoc now operates nine service centers across France, including existing locations in Bordeaux, Toulouse, Nantes, Orléans, Dole, Lyon, Marseille and Nice.