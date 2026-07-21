Manitowoc launches energy systems in emerging markets

Manitowoc has launched Potain Power Solutions, a range of energy storage systems to support tower crane operations and reduce the reliance on generators or local power infrastructure that can be unstable. The systems are available to customers across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, India, Africa, Latin America and other emerging markets.

“Potain Power Solutions help tower crane owners move toward smarter, more independent construction sites by maintaining peak productivity regardless of local infrastructure gaps. By drastically reducing the reliance on diesel generators, they lower daily operating costs and help users meet their sustainability targets,” said Robin Chen, new product development manager at Potain.

Manitowoc has launched Potain Power Solutions, a range of energy storage systems to support tower crane operations and reduce the reliance on generators or local power infrastructure that can be unstable. The systems are available to customers in emerging markets. (Photo: Manitowoc)

The systems are purpose-built for the operational needs of tower cranes and are suitable for a host of applications, from remote off-grid projects to urban jobsites. They offer a range of output capacities, including 135 kVA and 270 kVA configurations, up to larger capacities exceeding 375 kVA.

The company said the new systems integrate across the Potain tower crane range, from entry-level models to larger specialized cranes, while also supplying power for additional jobsite equipment. Unlike conventional battery systems, the company said the new offering is built to handle the high-intensity duty cycles and peak power demands of heavy lifting applications.

Engineered to support high-rate discharge and peak current demand during hoisting, the company said the systems help cranes maintain full lifting performance and operating speeds without voltage drops or power interruptions. They also provide grid stabilization and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) functionality to help protect the crane’s electronics during unstable power conditions or outages.

The systems offered by Potain Power Solutions include advanced liquid cooling technology to maintain stable battery performance in high-temperature, high-humidity environments. They’re designed for forklift handling and can withstand vibration, impacts, and the rough movements associated with transport and jobsite relocation.

Their compact footprint means the systems can be transported and redeployed efficiently. Intelligent energy management can reduce fuel consumption by up to 70% compared with conventional diesel generators. In pure electric operating mode, the diesel generator can be replaced entirely. The easy-to-maintain systems offer quieter operation and zero on-site emissions, offering a particular benefit in urban environments where there may be strict environmental and noise regulations.

Manitowoc said the launch of Potain Power Solutions reinforces its commitment to supporting customers in emerging markets with technology that helps them maximize the efficiency of their crane fleets.