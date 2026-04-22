Manitowoc’s mobile training center hits the road

The Manitowoc Company said the Mobile Training & Technology Center (MTTC), mobile facility that brings the classroom to the customer, was one of the highlights on its booth during ConExpo-Con/Agg in Las Vegas.

When the event concluded in early March, the MTTC team went from Las Vegas to MGX Equipment Services in Salt Lake City, Utah, where they held their first live customer sessions. The team hosted a Crane Technician Orientation (CTO) course for participants from local crane rental companies Cowin Equipment and Wagstaff Crane.

Manitowoc said the Mobile Training & Technology Center was one of the highlights on its booth at this year’s ConExpo-Con/Agg exhibition in Las Vegas. (Photo: Manitowoc)

Manitowoc instructor Brandon Pieffer led the training, which focused on foundational skills for entry-level technicians and supporting early-stage workforce development.

“A strong commitment to training is one of the cornerstones of Manitowoc’s approach to customer support,” said Andy Coy, global training manager at Manitowoc. “The response to the Mobile Training & Technology Center at ConExpo was very positive, with dealers and customers excited about the option for more flexible technician instruction. This first session in Utah demonstrates how effectively we can deliver training, and we’re seeing strong demand for future bookings across North America.”

Manitowoc said the MTTC demonstrates its ongoing investment in customer support and workforce development, and complements the existing training center in Shady Grove, Pa.

The MTTC is a fully equipped, transportable classroom that brings structured training to dealer locations.

The MTTC arrives on a modular 53-ft step-deck trailer and can be set up onsite in about four hours. said the company. The 43 ft by 25 ft facility is equipped with integrated multimedia tools, enabling instructors to deliver tailored training programs aligned to dealer and customer needs.

Training using this approach reduces travel requirements for students, while allowing technicians to learn in an active workshop environment, reinforcing practical, real-world application. The MTTC is also suitable for entry-level programs to help technicians develop core competencies early in their careers.

After training in Utah, the MTTC will head to Denver, Colo.