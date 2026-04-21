March N.A. Class 8 orders up 131%

Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 38,050 units in March, up 131% year over year (y/y), as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report, a monthly look at the current production, sales, and general state of the on-road heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle markets in North America.

Class 8 orders continued their strength despite the U.S.’s war with Iran sending WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil prices up as much as 70% since the conflict’s start, noted Carter Vieth, research analyst at ACT Research.

“Industry observers worry that elevated fuel costs could reverse recent rate gains, derailing the nascent for-hire recovery,” he commented, “but a driver shortage beginning recently has likely insulated spot rates from fuel headwinds, as immigration enforcement and new FMCSA rules are now beginning to lower the driver population.”

In late September 2025, the FMCSA initiated a tightening of the rules around issuance of nondomiciled CDLs to immigrants that went into effect in March 2026. Results of ACT’s For-Hire Survey suggest drivers have been exiting the market at an accelerating rate since the start of the year.

The corresponding improvement in spot and contract rates have been attributed as the primary driver of higher Class 8 orders. However, regulatory burdens and associated higher equipment costs in 2027 have also helped to spur greater order activity.

“In mid-November, the ATA indicated the EPA would keep the technology portion of the Agency’s Clean Truck low-NOx rule scheduled for January 2027,” explained Ken Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. He noted that heavy-duty vocational orders – which saw a pullback in 2025 due to regulatory and trade uncertainty – are now benefitting from EPA’27 clarity.

Further driving the HD vocational market is activity centered around U.S. data center development. “With the four biggest technology companies in the U.S. set to deploy $650 billion in capital toward data centers and associated AI buildout needs in 2026, the vocational market appears poised to continue benefitting from strong secular tailwinds that show little sign of slowing in the short term,” Ken Vieth stated.

Regarding medium duty, Carter Vieth indicated, “Total Classes 5-7 orders rose 12% y/y to 20,693 units. After gradually slowing through 2025 on tariffs and sagging consumer sentiment, the recent improvement likely reflects resilient consumer spending and some regulation-driven dealer stocking.”