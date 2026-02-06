Marine and energy demand drive Wärtsilä 2025 sales growth

Combined net sales in Marine and Energy saw an increase of 12% in 2025. (Photo: Wärtsilä)

Wärtsilä Corporation has released its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 (January-December) financial statements, reporting a growth in net sales of 8% and 7%, respectively.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported a total net sales increase to EUR 2,002 million (1,854), an 8% increase over the same period the prior year. This growth was led by an 18% increase in net sales in Marine and Energy to EUR 1,657 million (1,406). The comparable operating result increased by 23% to EUR 256 million (209), or 12.8% of net sales (11.3).

Total order intake for the quarter declined 11% to EUR 2,220 million (2,491) despite a 6% increase in order intake in Marine and Energy to EUR 1,746 million (1,645). Service order intake dipped 5% to EUR 959 million (1,007) compared to Q4 2024.

Positive full year results

Full year results for 2025 showed a 7% total net sales increase to EUR 6,914 million (6,449) compared to the prior year. Combined net sales in Marine and Energy saw an increase of 12% to EUR 5,542 million (4,949). The comparable operating result increased by 20% to EUR 829 million (694), or 12.0% of net sales (10.8).

Total order intake remained stable at EUR 8,102 million (8,072), with order intake in Marine and Energy increasing 17% to EUR 6,866 million (5,875) and service order intake maintaining 2024 levels at EUR 3,740 million (3,812). The order book at the end of the period also remained stable at EUR 8,248 million (8,366) after elimination of approximately EUR 900 million related to the divestments in the Portfolio Business.

“2025 was a strong year for Wärtsilä,” stated Håkan Agnevall, Wärtsilä president and CEO. “Despite increased uncertainty, the global economy showed greater resilience than anticipated. We continued steady progress in both the marine and energy markets. Order intake for Marine and Energy increased, and we delivered all-time high order intake, net sales, operating profit and cash flow for the year.

“In the energy market, global power consumption continued to grow as electrification accelerates, industries expand and the need for data center capacity rises. The transition towards renewables continued to advance, and investments in renewables are expected to have posted another record high year in 2025, supported by favourable economics. This trend continues to drive demand for Wärtsilä’s balancing solutions, both for engine power plants and battery energy storage systems.”

Positioning to meet market demand

Agnevall cited steps the company has taken in 2025 to position it to meet growing market demand in energy and marine, including the expansion of R&D testing and manufacturing capacity at the company’s Sustainable Technology Hub (STH) in Vaasa, Finland.

“After the reporting period, we communicated a total expansion of our production capacity at STH by 35%. The expanded capacity will enable Wärtsilä to deliver a higher volume of engines, and better support both customer needs and continued long-term business growth,” he stated.

In Q4, the company also announced the expansion of its main spare parts distribution center in Kampen, the Netherlands, as well as a strategic partnership with Siempelkamp Giesserei, a key supplier of large engine blocks for Wärtsilä engines, intended to strengthen its supply chain.

Throughout 2025, the company streamlined its business portfolio with the divestment of the Automation, Navigation and Control Systems and Marine Electric Systems businesses. In December 2025, it announced the further divestment of the Gas Solutions business, expected to be completed in Q2 2026.

Uncertainties cloud 2026 outlook

In 2026, Wärtsilä’s expects the demand environment for Marine to be similar to that of full year 2025, while the Energy and Energy Storage businesses are expected to see further growth. However, the company cautioned that current geopolitical uncertainty particularly impacts the Energy Storage business.

“We see that the growing demand for electricity, data center power solutions and renewable energy will continue to drive the demand for both Energy and Energy Storage businesses,” said Agnevall. “Despite a good level of order intake in Q4, it is worth noting that the order intake in the comparison period of last 12 months for Energy Storage was weak. The current high external uncertainties continue to make forward-looking statements challenging.”

In general, the high geopolitical uncertainty, changing landscape of global trade and lack of clarity related to tariffs brings risks of postponements in investment decisions and of a slowing of global economic activity in 2026, Wärtsilä added.