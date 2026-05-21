Marion Body Works invests in factory automation

The new sidewall automation system used to build commercial truck bodies at Marion Body Works. (Photo: Marion)

Marion Body Works, a national manufacturer of commercial truck bodies, has implemented two automation systems at its Shawano, Wis. facility. At the same time, its employees have undergone training to support the transition to advanced manufacturing.

The company said its new fully automated bonded sheet and post wall assembly system and an automated floor assembly gantry system encompass firsts in commercial truck body manufacturing. The systems change previously manual, labor-intensive processes into highly controlled operations that improve quality and consistency and increase throughput on its assembly lines, while also creating a safer overall work environment.

Marion Body Works manufactures commercial truck bodies, aluminum custom cabs, fire and emergency apparatus and safety vehicles for customers across the country.

“We’ve refined the process of building truck bodies,” said Kevin Ignacio, president of Marion Body Works, based in Marion, Wis. “The fully automated wall assembly and plasma-treated bonding put us at the forefront of innovation in the commercial truck body market. This investment allows us to safely and consistently build a higher-quality product and deliver it even faster to our customers.”

The new wall automation system consolidates multiple manual steps, including material preparation, fastening, bonding, and sealing into a single, integrated process using robotics. It also introduces plasma treatment technology, which the company said will enhance adhesion and long-term durability of the walls and truck bodies overall. The automated floor assembly gantry system replaces manual drilling and fastening with a servo-controlled, automated process that ensures precise, repeatable fastener placement across each unit. The router capabilities of the floor system further improve accuracy, fitment, and appearance of pipe pockets and D-rings.

The floor drill system was installed in November 2025, followed by the wall automation cell, which became operational in April. The automation project is part of a broader strategy to modernize operations and support long-term growth, with additional automation projects planned at other facilities. By reducing process variability, improving product quality, and increasing production capacity, Marion Body Works said it is well-positioned to meet growing demand while maintaining its focus on safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

(Photo: Marion Body Works)

The company said its investment in automation is already delivering meaningful operational improvements and measurable advantages for Marion Body Works customers through:

Enhanced quality and consistency: The automated processes reduce variability in drilling, fastening, sealing, and material preparation.

Increased throughput and efficiency: Consolidated processes and predictable cycle times enable higher output with less reliance on manual labor.

Reduced lead times: Increased production capacity allows the company to deliver trucks to customers faster, helping keep fleets on the road.

Precision customization: The precision enabled by the automated floor system supports more accurate and customizable builds, further enhancing the ability to meet evolving customer needs.

For the factory floor, the company said the move also improves safety. The floor assembly area has recorded zero incidents since automation was implemented.

“We’re not just investing in equipment; we’re investing in our future,” said Zach Brockdorf, senior director of operations in Shawano. “Our trucks get the job done in important industries, but that’s only possible thanks to our team. By creating ways our people can grow their skills and stay safer on the job, we’re making a concerted effort to maintain a positive work environment and retain talent for the long term.”

Alongside the technology investment, Marion Body Works said it has made significant contributions to workforce development. Employees have undergone robotics and automation training, including programs with industry partners and technical colleges, to support the transition to advanced manufacturing. The shift to automation has transformed roles within the facility, adding new skills-based opportunities, including operator and technical positions.