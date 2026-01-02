Responsive Image Banner

McHale Plant Sales adds new Komatsu excavator to lineup

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

02 January 2026

Komatsu PC130-11E0 mid-size excavator Komatsu PC130-11E0 mid-size excavator

Komatsu distributor McHale Plant Sales is set to offer the new PC130-11E0 mid-size excavator.

Suitable for utility work and small construction projects, the new model is the successor to the Komatsu PC138US-11E0.

Built specifically for UK and Irish markets, the 13-tonne conventional tail swing excavator combines ease of transport with fuel efficiency and durability.

Power comes from a Stage 5-compliant engine which includes a long-life Komatsu DPF, while there are also HCU-A and HCU-C auxiliary hydraulic circuit options for attachments to the machine arm and boom.

Engine power is 97.2 hp at 2,050 rpm. Operating weight is 11,085 to 14,000 kg (24,440 to 29,101 lb). Bucket capacity is between 0.34 to 0.78 cubic yards.

A longer undercarriage has increased lifting capacity over the previous model by 20%.

There are also a 700 mm triple grouser or 500 mm road liner track options.

In the cabin the PC130-11E0 mid-size excavator includes automatic air conditioning and a high-resolution LCD monitor, KomVision camera system, Komtrax satellite monitoring and DAB radio.

