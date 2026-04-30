Mecalac N.A. relocating to Fayat Group campus

Mecalac North America announced its strategic relocation from Massachusetts to the new Fayat Group campus in Ridgeway, S.C., USA. Fayat Group acquired Mecalac Group in June 2025.

The grand opening of the campus will take place May 12, 2026. It will host a brand-new parts distribution center that will benefit most Fayat Group brands, including Mecalac.

“The investment demonstrates our collective commitment to delivering excellence to our customers and partners,” said Rob Mueckler, general manager, Fayat North America. “This facility also stands as a tangible testament to the group’s engagement in the U.S. market. These steps reinforce our confidence in the region’s growth potential and our ability to better serve it.

“We are dedicated to growing Mecalac in North America,” he added, “and this campus will be a cornerstone of enhanced collaboration, training and support.”

The new parts depot will also provide centralized, state-of-the-art parts logistics, improving availability and response times for Mecalac customers, Mecalac noted.

“As we relocate to Ridgeway and join the Fayat Group campus, we are accelerating our ability to serve customers with faster parts availability, stronger technical support and more integrated solutions across brands,” said Pierre Lahutte, president of Mecalac. “This step reinforces our confidence in North America’s growth potential and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering value to our customers and partners.”