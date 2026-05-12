Mecc Alte consolidates ownership structure

Mecc Alte, a global specialist in the design and manufacture of alternators, controllers and inverters for power generation, has announced the conclusion of a process of consolidation of the ownership structure that it said represents a significant milestone in the group’s long-term industrial development.

All subsidiaries of Mecc Alte will be consolidated under a single holding company operating under the Mecc Alte name. (Photo: Mecc Alte)

A majority of the controlling shares of the group have passed to shareholders Mario and Paolo Carraro, following an operation negotiated over the past 15 months. The company said this operation is part of a shared vision of generational continuity, stability and strategic clarity, in line with its 80-year industrial history since its founding in Italy in 1947.

Under the group’s new leadership configuration, Mario Carraro will continue in the role of chief executive officer and chair of the operating companies, with responsibility for the strategic leadership and industrial direction across the entire group. Paolo Carraro, vice president, Sales, retains management responsibility for Mecc Alte China. Their father, Diego Carraro, will take on the chairmanship of the family holding company, recognizing his 50 years of active and operational dedication leading the group until 2021.

“This transition strengthens our responsibility to lead Mecc Alte into the next phase of its development. We do so with momentum and courage, but also with awareness of what the company has been,” said Mario Carraro. “Asking our father Diego to take on the chairmanship of the new holding company is for us the most natural and heartfelt way to recognize half a century of dedication and to affirm that the thread of values that holds us together remains strong.”

A corporate reorganization process will be initiated which will lead to the merger of M.e.c.c. Alte S.p.A. into Comeccfin during 2026. All subsidiaries will be consolidated under a single financial and industrial holding company to enable decision-making clarity, efficiency and strategic alignment across international operations. The name Mecc Alte will be maintained for the new combined entity, consistent with the group’s identity and public image.

“With this corporate simplification, we tangibly demonstrate to the market our focus on power generation,” Paolo Carraro stated. “In a rapidly evolving sector, what makes us different is the ability to be guided by our values. It is on this differentiating identity that we build solid and lasting global partnerships and accelerate innovation.”