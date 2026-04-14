Mercedes-Benz eArocs 400 available for order

The eArocs 400 is initially offered in two versions with technically permissible gross vehicle weights of 37 and 44 tonnes. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz Trucks)

As of this month, Mercedes-Benz Trucks has begun sales of its new battery-electric eArocs 400, expanding its electric portfolio to include the construction segment. The locally CO₂e-free and low-noise electric truck had its world premiere last year at bauma 2025 in Munich.

Customers in an initial 13 EU markets can now order the new model. From the third quarter of 2026, the base vehicle will be produced at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth am Rhein, Germany, followed by integration of the electric drivetrain by Paul Group, headquartered in Vilshofen an der Donau.

The eArocs 400 is initially offered in two versions with technically permissible gross vehicle weights of 37 and 44 tonnes. It is available in an 8x4/4 axle configuration and four wheelbase options. The vehicle is suitable for applications such as dump bodies and concrete mixer bodies.

The electric truck features a powerful central drive with an integrated three-speed transmission, providing a continuous output of 380 kW and a peak output of 450 kW. Two lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery pack each offer 207 kWh of installed capacity and housed in a battery tower behind the cab. Designed specifically for urban and near-road construction work, the battery packs enable full-day operation without intermediate charging.

The battery-electric vehicle is suitable for applications such as dump bodies and concrete mixer bodies. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz Trucks)

The truck supports charging at up to 400 kW via the standard CCS2 charging interface, available on both sides of the vehicle. Estimated charging time for the two battery packs is approximately 46 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%. The vehicle operates with an 800-volt onboard electrical architecture.

The eArocs 400’s tandem drive axles provide traction both on and off the road. Key components incorporated from the second-generation eActros portfolio include the front box and power take-off (PTO), LFP battery technology and hypoid and planetary axles.

The Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2 offers improved ergonomic switch panel and voice control. Modern safety assistance systems include Active Brake Assist 6 Plus, Active Sideguard Assist 2 and Front Guard Assist.

“With the new battery-electric eArocs 400, we are enabling locally CO₂-free operations even in demanding construction environments,” said Stina Fagerman, head of Marketing, Sales and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks. “The vehicle combines the robustness required with an efficient electric drive system, covering key use cases in near-road construction. This supports our customers in sustainably advancing and future-proofing their fleets.”