Mercedes-Benz Trucks expands e-truck portfolio

Mercedes-Benz Trucks, a business unit of Daimler Trucks, has added the eActros Lowliner to its portfolio. Available in a 4x2 tractor unit with a 4,000-mm wheelbase, the company said the new electric variant is designed to address the growing demand for locally CO2e-free transport options in the long-haul logistics segment.

The eActros Lowliner from Mercedes-Benz Trucks. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

“The eActros Lowliner marks the next step in the expansion of our battery-electric long-haul portfolio,” said Achim Puchert, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks. “It is consistently designed for high-volume transport with mega trailers and is based on the proven technology of the eActros 600.”

The new model is offered with either two or three lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs, each rated at 207 kWh. This enables an installed battery capacity of 414 kWh for the eActros 400 Lowliner and 621 kWh for the eActros 600 Lowliner. The range of the eActros 600 Lowliner is approximately on par with that of the standard eActros 600, which achieves a range of 500 km without intermediate charging when operated with three battery packs and a gross combination weight of 40 metric tons. With its lower weight, the maximum payload of the eActros 400 Lowliner is up to 24 metric tons, compared with up to 21 metric tons for the eActros 600 Lowliner.

The in-house-developed e-axle, carried over from the eActros 600, features two electric motors and a four-speed transmission. The electric motors deliver a continuous output of 400 kW and a peak output of 600 kW. Full motor power is available almost continuously, the company said, with virtually no interruption in torque. Predictive driving enables energy to be recovered through recuperation and stored in the batteries for later propulsion.

Charging for the Lowliner variants is possible at up to 400 kW via the standard CCS2 charging port. Charging two battery packs from 10% to 80% is said to take around 46 minutes, while charging three battery packs takes approximately 70 minutes. Both eActros Lowliner variants will later support megawatt charging (MCS); as such, an additional MCS charging port is available as an option.

Other features common across the eActros portfolio include an 800-volt onboard electrical system, a Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2 and various driver assistance systems for enhanced safety.

The first new eActros Lowliner models will be available to order starting in the third quarter of 2026 in the EU30 markets and additional markets, with series production scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2027 at the Wörth am Rhein, Germany, plant.