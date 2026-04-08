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Mercedes Benz Trucks builds European production capacity

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

08 April 2026

Mercedes Benz Trucks expands its European production network The Cheb site will assemble vehicles with both conventional and alternative drivetrains. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

Mercedes-Benz Trucks, the business unit of Daimler Truck AG responsible for the global activities of the Mercedes-Benz and BharatBenz brands, announced plans to strengthen the future viability of its European production network by adding a vehicle assembly and manufacturing site in Cheb (Karlovarský/Karlsbad region), Czech Republic.

Daimler Truck will invest a low to mid three‑digit million‑euro amount in the new site over the coming years. Construction of the new site in Cheb will begin in 2027, subject to all pending approvals.

The Cheb site will assemble vehicles with both conventional and alternative drivetrains, with an annual production capacity of around 25,000 units. Over 1,000 jobs are expected to be created in production, as well as in areas such as IT, quality control and maintenance.

Within the European network, the Wörth am Rhein plant will remain the hub of truck production and the competence center for Mercedes-Benz trucks – with body in white, paint shop, assembly and central responsibility for new product ramp ups and production system development. The Aksaray plant (Türkiye) is a major production site for Actros and Arocs models, serving the local market and select European markets.

Mercedes Benz Trucks expands its European production network The Wörth am Rhein plant will remain the hub of truck production and the competence center for Mercedes-Benz trucks. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

At the same time, the high level of production complexity in Wörth will be reduced to secure the site’s long-term competitiveness and future viability, said the company, with the Cheb site assuming part of the current production program from both Wörth and Aksaray. The logistics and cost structures at the Czech location will complement the existing production network.

“With our new assembly plant in Cheb, we are strengthening the competitiveness of our production network with a clear focus on cost optimization and complexity management,” said Achim Puchert, CEO, Mercedes-Benz- Trucks. “This enables us to secure value creation and employment at the Wörth site and to continue investing there in the future.”

Jürgen Distl, head of Operations, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, said Wörth will remain “the heart and brain of our truck production,” with further development at the site intended to maintain its economic viability even under changing market conditions.

“The planned addition of a new site in Cheb gives us urgently needed breathing space in Wörth to continue flexibly producing trucks with diesel and zero-emission drivetrains there in the future,” he stated. “We will also adjust the program at the Aksaray plant. We are increasing efficiency across the network and thereby safeguarding value creation and employment in Germany as a whole.”

Mercedes-Benz Trucks Daimler Truck AG Mercedes-Benz European production network production capacity vehicle assembly and manufacturing site Achim Puchert Jürgen Distl Actros Arocs Cheb Wörth am Rhein plant
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