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Michelin AI Assistant now available to customers in the UK

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

30 June 2026

Michelin has announced that its new Michelin AI Assistant is now available to Connected Fleet customers in the UK.

The system allows commercial vehicle and passenger transport fleet managers to request information based on collected data.

This can include reports on which driver has achieved the best fuel efficiency over a given period, fuel consumption for that timeframe and which vehicles require tire maintenance

Screen capture from Michelin AI Assistant Screen capture from Michelin AI Assistant (Photo: Michelin)

Reports can help to achieve efficiency goals, reduce costs and improve safety, with all responses based on real-time data. It can also help identify trends in vehicle operation.

Michelin AI Assistant is a closed system which is said guarantee confidentiality.

Sophie Foucque, CEO of Michelin Connected Fleet, Europe, Africa and Australia, said: “The AI Assistant is the natural evolution of our DNA, which is built around supporting our customers. Co-developed with some of our largest customers, it offers a more intuitive way to interact with vehicle usage data, while removing the need to generate multiple reports. Augmented fleet managers can therefore focus fully on the performance of their operations.”

In addition, Michelin AI Assistant can be combined with various other data sources, including onboard cameras, together with automated tire wear notifications.

The AI system is now available to Connected Fleet customers in the UK, the US, France, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, Germany and Italy.

Michelin Michelin Connected Fleet AI Assistant Connected Fleet customers fleet managers Sophie Foucque Michelin AI Assistant UK Europe
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