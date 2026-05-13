Michelin’s next evolution in earthmover tires

A lot has changed since Michelin introduced its XHA2 earthmover tire roughly 15 years ago. That’s why the company has chosen to premier the next evolution of the iconic tire – the XHA3.

The Michelin XHA3 earthmover tire. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

“Not only are the machines getting heavier, they’re doing more work, the sites are adapting so much more quickly and, with that, they’re also transmitting more power to the ground,” noted Sarah Robinson, brand director for earthmover tires, Michelin North America. “So, from a product technical standpoint, the tires need to do more. And even though the XHA2 still delivers, it’s time to make another leapfrog.”

Building on the XHA2 heritage, the XHA3 has been engineered to meet the rising expectations of modern construction fleets and deliver measurable productivity gains, said the company, while protecting long-term asset value. Suited for loader, grader and articulated dump truck applications, the new tire will eventually replace the XHA2, XADN+, XAD65 and XLD tire lines, simplifying the tire selection process.

“With [the XHA2], we are representing our commitment to the industry in terms of innovation, the operations of modern work sites, taking into account those heavier loads, the amount of versatility that the sites have to endure, and also trying to reduce the number of decisions made daily… in order to boost that productivity across the site,” Robinson stated.

The XHA3 offers 20% more tread rubber compared to its predecessor, delivering longer wear life. An additional casing ply allows for increased load carrying capacity plus can enable extended casing life for enhanced retreadability. Visual pressure indicator blocks along the side of the tire provide a visual reference for tire pressure to aid in matching pressure to the application, enhancing performance and safety.

The XHA3 be launched in the 29.5R25 size on June 1, with additional versions launching over the next 18 months.