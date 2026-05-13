Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Michelin’s next evolution in earthmover tires

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

13 May 2026

A lot has changed since Michelin introduced its XHA2 earthmover tire roughly 15 years ago. That’s why the company has chosen to premier the next evolution of the iconic tire – the XHA3.

The Michelin XHA3 earthmover tire. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

“Not only are the machines getting heavier, they’re doing more work, the sites are adapting so much more quickly and, with that, they’re also transmitting more power to the ground,” noted Sarah Robinson, brand director for earthmover tires, Michelin North America. “So, from a product technical standpoint, the tires need to do more. And even though the XHA2 still delivers, it’s time to make another leapfrog.”

Building on the XHA2 heritage, the XHA3 has been engineered to meet the rising expectations of modern construction fleets and deliver measurable productivity gains, said the company, while protecting long-term asset value. Suited for loader, grader and articulated dump truck applications, the new tire will eventually replace the XHA2, XADN+, XAD65 and XLD tire lines, simplifying the tire selection process.

“With [the XHA2], we are representing our commitment to the industry in terms of innovation, the operations of modern work sites, taking into account those heavier loads, the amount of versatility that the sites have to endure, and also trying to reduce the number of decisions made daily… in order to boost that productivity across the site,” Robinson stated.

The XHA3 offers 20% more tread rubber compared to its predecessor, delivering longer wear life. An additional casing ply allows for increased load carrying capacity plus can enable extended casing life for enhanced retreadability. Visual pressure indicator blocks along the side of the tire provide a visual reference for tire pressure to aid in matching pressure to the application, enhancing performance and safety.

The XHA3 be launched in the 29.5R25 size on June 1, with additional versions launching over the next 18 months.

Michelin Michelin North America earthmover tires XHA3 XHA2 Sarah Robinson Becky Schultz
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Cat’s new D8 XE shows company’s latest technology
Caterpillar’s new electric drive D8 XE dozer gets electric drive powertrain
Street Smarts: Behind the wheel of the new Volvo VNR
VNR is redesigned with an emphasis on productivity, maneuverability, driver comfort and safety
Daimler Truck inaugurates Argentina production site
Zárate Industrial Center houses production of Mercedes-Benz trucks and bus chassis
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262-347-8808 E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA
×

NEW ARTICLE

The future of off-highway power is about integration, not just innovation

Richard Hemmings, Perkins' new VP and GM, shares his perspective on why integration is becoming central to modern powertrain strategy.

Read more