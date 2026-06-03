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Mining vehicles donated to Cambrian College

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

03 June 2026

Vale Base Metals continues support of college in Northern Ontario

Vale Base Metals donated two vehicles, including a load-haul-dump (LHD), to Ontario, Canada’s Cambrian College. It will be used in its Heavy Equipment Technician program. (Photo: Cambrian College)

Mining giant Vale Base Metals (VBM) recently made a large contribution to Cambrian College for its Heavy Equipment Technician program and Cambrian R&D. The college’s main campus is in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada.

VBM donated a battery-electric Rokion vehicle to Cambrian R&D, the applied research division of the college. The vehicle will be housed in the Vale Electric Vehicle Lab and will support a variety of applied research projects involving the testing and advancement of industrial electric vehicle systems aimed at accelerating the adoption of battery electric mining equipment. The mining company also donated a diesel-powered scoop tram to the Heavy Equipment Technician program that will be used as a trainer that students can work on.

Vale Base Metals donated battery-electric Rokion mining vehicle to Cambrian College. It will be used by Cambrian R&D, the college’s applied research division. (Photo: Cambrian College)

“These donations provide our students, faculty, and researchers with valuable access to equipment and technologies that reflect the realities of today’s mining industry,” said Janice Clarke, vice president, Academic at Cambrian College. “Hands-on learning and applied research experiences are critical to preparing graduates for the future workforce, and we are grateful to Vale for their continued partnership and support of student success and innovation at Cambrian.”

The donation was said to further strengthen the long-standing partnership between Vale Base Metals and Cambrian College, particularly in the areas of skilled trades training, mining innovation and battery electric vehicle technology. The combined value of the donations is approximately $60,000, said the college.

“VBM is proud to support Cambrian College and the important work to prepare the next generation of skilled workers and advance mining innovation in Northern Ontario,” said Jodi Podlatis, head of Commercial, Finance and Supply Chain at Vale Base Metals. “We believe strongly in hands-on learning and real-world experience, and collaborations like this ensure students have the opportunity to work directly with the technologies and practices shaping the future of critical minerals.”

Northern Ontario’s largest college, Cambrian College offers a variety of programs related to the mining industry, from business to skilled trades and technology, including Mining Engineering.

Cambrian College Vale Base Metals Cambrian R&D mining industry skilled trades training mining innovation Janice Clarke Jodi Podlatis load-haul-dump Rokion vehicle Ontario Canada
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