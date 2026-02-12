Responsive Image Banner

Moog to unveil modular electrification solution at ConExpo

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

12 February 2026

Moog Inc., a global provider of high-performance motion and fluid control systems, is introducing the Adaptive Electrification Management System (AEMS) in West Hall Booth W41645 at ConExpo-Con/Agg, March 3-7 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Moog Adaptive Electrification Management System (AEMS) AEMS holds a configurable controller, DC/DC converter, high-voltage distribution and single- and dual-axis inverters. (photo: Moog)

Described as like a compact “bookshelf,” AEMS is a modular, universal system that holds a configurable controller, DC/DC converter, high-voltage distribution and single- and dual-axis inverters. Tailored for production teams, design engineers and new product development teams at construction equipment OEMs, it can enable the electrification and automation of a range of machinery types and sizes using a single standardized part number per module.

“AEMS is the most efficient path to achieving electrification, automation and digitalization goals while slashing the cost and boosting the reliability of producing and servicing next-generation vehicles,” said Dr. Nate Keller, Moog’s strategic business manager.

The system’s design uses a high-voltage busbar and shared coolant manifold to reduce cables and hoses by 30%, simplifying assembly and enabling rapid module replacement, Moog explained. AEMS also manages multiple electric vehicle functions simultaneously with streamlined software architecture, enhancing performance and reducing power loss.

By reducing part counts and inventory complexity, Moog said OEMs can deploy a single electrification and software platform across product lines, accelerating development timelines and lowering costs. Built-in diagnostics allow consistent system monitoring for traction, steering, lifting and more across machine platforms

“We recently developed a machine for an OEM with AEMS, completing all system programming in under 15 minutes,” Keller stated. “AEMS reduces testing and configuration time by up to eight hours and supports over-the-air software updates post-production to add new features seamlessly.”

AEMS is currently powering prototypes such as the Bobcat Rogue X3, with previous versions integrated into the Bobcat T7X, S7X, Rogue X1, Rogue X2 and the Case 580 EV. Moog said additional OEMs are actively evaluating AEMS for various machine platforms.

AEMS is among 20 finalists for ConExpo-Con/Agg’s Next Level Awards, which recognize innovations and advancements shaping the future of construction and heavy equipment.

