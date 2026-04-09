Morrow delivers LFP cells

Norway’s Morrow Batteries ASA said it has started delivering lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells to a Finnish technology company. The announcement marks a milestone as Morrow ramps up production at its battery cell factory in Arendal, Norway.

Under a long-term Master Supply Agreement, Morrow will supply prismatic LFP cells for Proventia Oy’s battery modules and packs developed for off-highway and industrial applications. The agreement runs through 2031 and allows for additional cell chemistries as they become commercially available.

Morrow said its collaboration with Proventia combines cell supply with close technical cooperation, including optimisation at module and pack level, validation work, and a shared focus on performance and reliability in demanding operating environments.

(Photo: Morrow Batteries)

Representatives from Proventia visited Arendal to review the production progress.

“Access to battery cells produced in Europe is becoming increasingly important for our customers, both from a supply security perspective and for future competitiveness,”said Jari Granath, product manager of Proventia. “Working with Morrow gives us a strong technology partner with the flexibility and industrial mindset needed to support demanding customer projects. We are pleased to see production progressing in Arendal and look forward to bringing these cells into customer applications.”

Morrow said it is in a challenging phase, operatingin a market where intense competition, falling prices and high industrialisation requirements make the path to profitable production challenging.

“This is an important milestone for Morrow,” said Jon Fold von Bülow, acting CEO of Morrow. “At the same time, the situation remains challenging, and there are no shortcuts to building stable and competitive battery production. It takes time to scale up production, improve processes, and consistently deliver the quality our customers expect. In Arendal, we are now producing cells that are being put into use by customers with high requirements for quality, performance, and reliability of supply.”

Proventia expects to begin its first customer deliveries using Morrow’s cells in the first half of 2026.

Morrow said it will continue to increase production capacity and further stabilise and optimise its manufacturing processes, with a strong focus on reliable deliveries and long-term industrial partnerships.