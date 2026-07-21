My worst day in business was the best

As difficult as they can be, conversations with customers who are unsatisfied with your products can be the richest sources of information. Unfortunately, we often subconsciously avoid these meetings in favor of seeing customers we already know. If you work for a large manufacturer, some of your well-intentioned dealers may even shield you from the toughest conversations.

Unhappy or disinterested customers will eagerly tell you what they dislike. If you want to grow, you must convince them to work with you. So it’s essential to devote time to learning what matters to them. Just don’t forget the customers who got you to where you are in the first place!

This is the first of three personal stories about conversations with challenging customers who profoundly impacted my thinking about product development.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the center of the hydraulic excavator universe was Japan. Fueled by government incentives and a global export market, Japan represented 60% of the world’s new hydraulic excavator sales.

“…more excavators than available operators to run them.”

“Forcing myself to meet this customer and face his problems head on was one of the hardest, best early career choices I made,” wrote Ken Gray. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

Compared to other parts of the world, excavators in Japan rarely wore out their undercarriages during the useful life of the machine. Government incentives made it profitable for owners to buy numbers of machines that most contractors elsewhere in the world would consider to be redundant. Additional incentives motivated owners to hold machines for a very short period and then trade them in for new ones. This resulted in a glut of machines on job sites, a steady flow of young used equipment to the resale market outside of Japan, and busy factories with lots of happy employees.

Quick couplers that enable task versatility by rapidly changing among myriad work tools were also rare. Excavators were instead tailored for specific applications. It was often said that job sites in Japan had more excavators than available operators to run them.

With so many machines on predominantly urban sites, excavators simply didn’t roll very often and government incentives ensured durability issues would rarely arise because machines were resold or traded in so early. The pervasive idea among product developers, which still has elements of truth, is that if an excavator is rolling on its tracks or wheels instead of swinging to move a bucket or hydromechanical tool, it’s not making money.

“Excavator undercarriage did not need to be robust.”

A design flaw resulting from this Japan-centric focus was that excavator undercarriage (i.e., track shoes, links, bushings, idlers, rollers and final drives) did not require the reliability or durability of traditional construction and mining machines. After all, they never wore out. Therefore, the undercarriage system and components could be cost-reduced because they weren’t the money-making elements of the machine.

This idea was reinforced when I was assigned as a young design engineer to work on these products in Japan in the early 1990s. I knew this to be fact. Excavator undercarriage did not need to be robust. There was never a question about it. This flawed thinking would eventually set me up for a very bad day.

“…how poorly our cost-reduced undercarriage performed.”

The worst day of my business life, which was also the best day, came a few years later in northern Italy in 1995. My family and I had relocated from Japan to Belgium where our largest excavator factory was located. I was on a field trip with one of our Italian dealers visiting customers in the red marble quarries near Asiago.

The angriest customer I ever met metaphorically grabbed me by the nape of the neck to show me how poorly our cost-reduced undercarriage performed in the brutally abrasive, hard underfoot and unpredictable environment prevalent in these quarries. The abysmal condition of the undercarriage on his new hydraulic excavators was an absolute horror to me. I had never seen such early wear and tear.

“…beefed up to survive his specific application.”

I’ll never forget him pointing to another quarry. Literally from where we were standing, we could see competing excavators running on the other side of the valley. They have no undercarriage problems!

To prove it, he introduced me to his neighbor, whose undercarriage was obviously not cost-reduced. In fact, his neighbor’s machines had been designed specifically to live in the brutal underfoot conditions of these quarries. Not only were competing undercarriages not cost-reduced, but they had also been beefed up to survive his specific application.

“…forever changed how I think about machine design.”

That was the loudest, angriest customer reaction I had ever experienced, and it still is over 30 years later. It was my worst day in business. It was also my best day. It was the beginning of my proactive effort to find customers unsatisfied with my product.

This brutal meeting forever changed how I thought about machine design. As I gained roles of increasing responsibility, eventually leading the large excavator business worldwide, this day would change more than just how I thought about machine design. It changed the machine. We would not repeat the mistake of regarding the excavator undercarriage as an afterthought.

“…the dangers of input bias.”

This experience taught me about the dangers of input bias: over-reliance on a narrow or unrepresentative set of inputs. Afterward, I was careful not to rely exclusively on input from a single industry, application, customer, dealer, country, state, province or region. Widening input revealed other blind spots regarding bucket size and shape, cooling systems, the utility and style of quick couplers, as well as regional, distribution-related and application-specific hydraulic versatility, to name but a few.

“The group knew something to be true that individuals on the team knew to be false.”

It was also an excellent example of how destructive groupthink can be. To reiterate, there was no question in the organization that the undercarriage was unimportant. Once the leaders believed this to be true, the group’s opinion was unchangeable. The strongest people in the room silenced those with better information – information derived from direct customer interaction.

Our laser focus going forward would be on customers. This day reinforced the idea that innovation in any business begins and ends with customer needs. It was also a reminder to listen to every voice in the room. The group knew something to be true that individuals on the team knew was false.

“Use every opportunity to deepen relationships…”

There was another reason this was my best day in business. While I took my proverbial lumps from him all morning and into the afternoon, his wife and family had been preparing all day to invite me into their home for one of the most incredible dinners I have ever enjoyed. It was an important cultural experience and lesson. Let business be business and use every opportunity to deepen relationships among friends and family.

“Innovation… begins and ends with customer needs.”

It would have been easy to avoid speaking with an angry customer. In fact, it would have been convenient to find someone who would validate my point of view. I was warned this would be a difficult visit; the machine had serious problems and the customer was angry, to say the least.

Forcing myself to meet this customer and face his problems head on was one of the hardest, best early career choices I made. I gained an appreciation for the challenges he faced that I would not otherwise have had. And we responded. We changed to meet his needs, and many other customers also benefited from the improvements we implemented.

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