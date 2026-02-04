Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

New 707 haul truck from Caterpillar

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

04 February 2026

Caterpillar has unveiled the new Cat 707 wide-body truck, the first in a new product family intended to broaden the company’s hauling systems portfolio.

With the goal of reliable operation and cost-effective rebuild, the new haul truck is said to be ‘ready for work’.

The 707 is offered with a choice of engines. The first is the 400 kW Cat C13B, which the company highlights is compliant with China Nonroad Stage 4 emissions standards. The other option is the 358 kW C13, which is compliant with US EPA Tier 3 standards.

Cat 707 haul truck Cat 707 haul truck (Photo: Caterpillar)

These engines deliver power via a transmission and axles also from Cat. Other components sourced from Cat include powertrain controllers and wiring harness.

There are three brake and retardation levels, including an integrated Cat engine brake and parking and service brakes. The model’s six-speed CX31RT auto can be optioned with an integrated hydraulic retarder. These deliver ‘superior’ downhill control for improved safety and faster hauling cycles.

The new 707 offers ideal pass matches with Cat 986, 988 and 988 XE loaders and Cat 350, 374 and 395 excavators for improved productivity.

The 707 has a 66-tonne max payload capacity, while the hoist system offers a 20-second raise and lower cycle time to quickly unload material.

LED lights provide longer life and brighter illumination with less power consumption and are more resistant to vibration and water damage.

The Cat powertrain components are mounted to a reinforced chassis. When coupled with Cat Customer Value Agreements, owners can achieve higher uptime across the new truck’s service life, while planning reliable mechanical performance through a second lifecycle

Caterpillar Cat China Nonroad haul truck engines hauling systems Cat 707 wide-body truck Cat 707
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
New Eagle integrates with Pi Innovo
Move follows acquisition of Pi Innovo from Dana.
Develon to launch next-generation excavators at ConExpo
OEM returns to Las Vegas with new heavy and compact machines, live demonstrations and hands-on operator experiences
Director of Engineering named at Allient Rochester
Ben Vespone to lead new product development.
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

FREE WEBINAR

The Next Evolution in Air Filtration: Inside Donaldson’s ArmorSeal™ Technology

Be among the first to see ArmorSeal™ before its official debut at CONEXPO, with early access to the engineering, testing, and real world validation behind this new approach to long term seal integrity.

📅 Feb 19, 2026 10:00 AM Central Time

Join the preview