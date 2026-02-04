New 707 haul truck from Caterpillar

Caterpillar has unveiled the new Cat 707 wide-body truck, the first in a new product family intended to broaden the company’s hauling systems portfolio.

With the goal of reliable operation and cost-effective rebuild, the new haul truck is said to be ‘ready for work’.

The 707 is offered with a choice of engines. The first is the 400 kW Cat C13B, which the company highlights is compliant with China Nonroad Stage 4 emissions standards. The other option is the 358 kW C13, which is compliant with US EPA Tier 3 standards.

Cat 707 haul truck (Photo: Caterpillar)

These engines deliver power via a transmission and axles also from Cat. Other components sourced from Cat include powertrain controllers and wiring harness.

There are three brake and retardation levels, including an integrated Cat engine brake and parking and service brakes. The model’s six-speed CX31RT auto can be optioned with an integrated hydraulic retarder. These deliver ‘superior’ downhill control for improved safety and faster hauling cycles.

The new 707 offers ideal pass matches with Cat 986, 988 and 988 XE loaders and Cat 350, 374 and 395 excavators for improved productivity.

The 707 has a 66-tonne max payload capacity, while the hoist system offers a 20-second raise and lower cycle time to quickly unload material.

LED lights provide longer life and brighter illumination with less power consumption and are more resistant to vibration and water damage.

The Cat powertrain components are mounted to a reinforced chassis. When coupled with Cat Customer Value Agreements, owners can achieve higher uptime across the new truck’s service life, while planning reliable mechanical performance through a second lifecycle