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New cab for Vermeer D24 horizontal directional drill
08 April 2026
Vermeer is offering a factory-installed cab option on the D24 horizontal directional drill (HDD), making it the first drill in the 24,000-lb (11,000-kg) class to offer a cab, the company stated. The cab fits the compact footprint of the D24, which is suited for working in congested urban areas.
The fully enclosed, climate-controlled operator station lowers sound exposure at the operator’s ear from 88 dB(A) to 72.6 dB(A). A high-back Grammer suspension seat and vibration-isolating cab mounts enhance comfort during operation. The top-mounted condenser for the temperature control system is strategically placed to reduce debris exposure and improve long-term performance, Vermeer added.
To help reduce heating inside the cab from sunlight, non-rack facing windows have a 50% tint, while the rack-side window remains clear for monitoring the drill pipe. A second windshield wiper on the left side of the cab helps maintain sightlines when breaking rods.
To further enhance communication, the D24 with a cab is available with a wireless radio option.
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