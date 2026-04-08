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New cab for Vermeer D24 horizontal directional drill

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

08 April 2026

Vermeer D24 horizontal directional drill with optional cab The cab fits the compact footprint of the D24, which is suited for working in congested urban areas. (Photo: Vermeer)

Vermeer is offering a factory-installed cab option on the D24 horizontal directional drill (HDD), making it the first drill in the 24,000-lb (11,000-kg) class to offer a cab, the company stated. The cab fits the compact footprint of the D24, which is suited for working in congested urban areas.

The fully enclosed, climate-controlled operator station lowers sound exposure at the operator’s ear from 88 dB(A) to 72.6 dB(A). A high-back Grammer suspension seat and vibration-isolating cab mounts enhance comfort during operation. The top-mounted condenser for the temperature control system is strategically placed to reduce debris exposure and improve long-term performance, Vermeer added.

To help reduce heating inside the cab from sunlight, non-rack facing windows have a 50% tint, while the rack-side window remains clear for monitoring the drill pipe. A second windshield wiper on the left side of the cab helps maintain sightlines when breaking rods.

To further enhance communication, the D24 with a cab is available with a wireless radio option.

Vermeer Grammer congested urban areas sound exposure compact footprint D24 horizontal directional drill cab urban areas
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