Cat’s new D8 XE shows company’s latest technology

Caterpillar’s new D8 XE dozer is a track-based display of the company’s technology portfolio. The machine integrates an electric drive powertrain, a dual-circuit cooling system for the engine and electronics and factory-ready 2D/3D grade and remote operation. Along with 360-degree vision, sensor-enabled undercarriage wear monitoring and Remote Troubleshoot functions, the machine illustrates how the company is embedding intelligence, automation and data connectivity across its equipment catalog to drive higher productivity, lower fuel usage and reduce lifecycle costs for its customers.

In many ways, the electric drive D8 XE dozer is a functional display of Cat’s latest technologies. (Photo: Caterpillar)

The Power of a D8

The D8 XE dozer offers the power of a large dozer with the advantages of electric drive. Instead of a conventional torque converter, a U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final Cat C15 diesel engine rated 369 hp drives a generator which powers an electric motor connected to the final drives.

“Our focus on efficiency, productivity, and serviceability is perfectly served by our electric drive offering,” said Sam Meeker, market professional for Caterpillar. “Its headline attraction is the fuel savings. Through an internal, head-to-head test in a composite cycle, the D8 XE consumed up to 10% less fuel and moved up to 6% more material in a given timeframe than the standard D8.

“But electric drive offers more than just a day-to-day savings in fuel costs. It has fewer moving parts than a conventional transmission, adding further potential savings in maintenance and rebuild costs.”

With electric drive eliminating torque interruptions, and providing more torque overall, the company said the system provides constant power to the ground for faster, more efficient material movement.

“One of the interesting things about the D8 XE is it has separate circuits for the cooling system,” said Meeker. “We run two cooling systems in this machine, one for the engine water, which runs at roughly 180° F to 200° F, and then we have one that runs the power electronics. It is fully sealed and liquid cooled. Those power electronics are being cooled by a lower temperature water around 125° F or 130° F and that’s what gives us that cooling and that long life of those components to keep them in good shape.”

According to Meeker, the D8 XE dozer is suitable for any of the typical customers for its size of machine, including “road construction for that big dirt moving work, ripping and pushing the big rocks. It’s also ready for mining and quarry work,” he said. “We’ve got overburden removal and sometimes we extract with these machines. Oftentimes, we’re doing reclamation with them, as well. D8s are in those applications all the time. One of the most exciting markets for the new dozer is going to be our waste handling customers. The waste folks love these tractors.”

The D8 XE uses the common cab design seen across the Cat D5 through D8 models, which the company said will make it easier for operators to transition between different machine sizes.

“Operators love the easy-to-operate D6 XE, the world’s first high-drive electric drive dozer,” said Meeker. “The D8 XE will build on the success of the D6 XE since its launch in 2019. After years in development, the combination of power and efficiency from electric drive already praised by owner-operators will carry on in the D8 size class.”

Touchscreen technology

The D8 XE has a 10-in. touchscreen display to give a machine overview, technology access and situation-appropriate operator tips.

Technology controlled through the touchscreen incorporates several features that the company’s product development teams designed to minimize operator input. The company said this allows productivity to be maintained, even

for less experienced operators, while helping reduce effort and fatigue.

“In the D8 one of the things that we hear about from customers is they want ... to get new operators up to speed as fast as they can, get them in that machine and turn them into an expert as fast as they can,” said Meeker. “And that’s where ease of operation helps, whether it’s physical ease of operation inside the cab, or using that technology to help them improve that productivity and efficiency and help them get that work done faster.”

The company’ new Collision Mitigation System is an operator-assist feature designed with an integrated sensor array. The company said it enhances situational awareness when reversing by detecting people and obstacles across three proximity-based zones behind the machine. The system can inhibit machine motion and enable automatic emergency braking, actively intervening to help reduce struck-by incidents. Event data and video playback feed into VisionLink, giving managers a look into jobsite risk patterns over time.

“The optional 360 Vision is a big safety feature on our machines,” said Meeker. “One is a 360-degree camera system so you can see all around that machine. The rear camera is tuned to detect people. If there is a person back there, it won’t obey the operator’s command when he shifts into reverse.”

When it comes to service, Remote Troubleshoot allows a Cat dealer to diagnose problems without a house call, while Remote Flash enables over-the-air updates at a convenient time, without a software engineer in attendance.

Other technologies are included in the Cat Assist with Attachment Ready Option suite. Those include Stable Blade to help produce a smoother surface in manual operation; Blade Load Monitor, which uses GPS to provide feedback on blade and machine load, ground conditions and track slip; Steer Assist; Traction Control; and Slope Indicate, which informs operators about uphill/downhill grades to optimize slope work.

The Caterpillar D8 XE dozer will be available in the second half of 2026 in North America, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

The company’s technology portfolio was front and center during ConExpo-Con/Agg. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Technology on stage

Naturally, technology was a key component of Caterpillar’s ConExpo-Con/Agg presence in March, at its booths and throughout the event.

At a presentation held during the week in Las Vegas, Caterpillar Group President Rod Shurman, Chief Technology Officer Jaime Mineart and Chief Digital Officer Ogi Redzic spoke to a packed room as part of the new Ground Breakers Stage. The trio discussed the state of the industry and where Cat’s technological advances fit into it.

In general, autonomy was a common discussion point during ConExpo, and the company said it has been a pioneer in that field for several decades, having started the work for the mining industry where remote and hazardous environments demand innovative approaches to safety and productivity.

“We have a long history of autonomy in mining, said Mineart. “We have over 30 years in that space, and invented a lot of the technology that’s used in autonomy today. We have hauled over 11 billion tons of material autonomously through our mining fleet and done it all without any safety incidents. For many of us in the construction business, for all these years, we thought that’s a really cool use case but autonomy on a construction site was kind of a fantasy. Over the last couple of years, it’s not so much a fantasy anymore. It’s probable. It’s happening.”

Flagship application

VisionLink is the flagship application of Caterpillar’s technology portfolio as it unifies fleet data and operational analytics to deliver actionable insights. With data from approximately 1.6 million connected assets in the field built on Caterpillar’s equipment expertise, the company said the platform grows smarter as more assets come online.

“We have been working to meet the biggest challenges that are associated with this industry: keeping people safe, keeping jobsites safe,” said Mineart. “We have our Cat Detect portfolio that has a lot of different safety technologies. We have surround view cameras to help our operators be able to see more clearly as they’re doing operations on the jobsite. We have driver safety systems that watch for driver or operator fatigue and watch for distraction. We have collision mitigation systems that warn operators if there is an object or a person nearby.

“What we’re most excited about is our collision mitigation systems. We’ve spent a lot of years tuning our safety technology to be able to see really broadly around the machine and be able to detect incidents and detect objects and people that are in the way, so that it doesn’t slow down productivity of the site but does keep people safe.”

Artificial intelligence

During ConExpo, Caterpillar also rolled out Cat AI Assistant, which it said is an easier way for customers to buy, maintain, manage and operate their equipment on and off the jobsite. It draws from Caterpillar data, including connected assets, operation and maintenance manuals, parts catalogs, purchase history and more, to provide personalized insights and recommendations.

“The Cat AI Assistant will be a copilot in the cab, a diagnostic partner in the shop and actionable intelligence in the office,” said Redzic. “It’s designed to help customers improve productivity, efficiency and safety. And it will keep getting better as it constantly learns and gains new capabilities.”

Cat AI Assistant is now available out of the cab and an in-cab Cat AI Assistant prototype was shown at ConExpo.

Getting More done safely

For an operator, the company said Cat AI Assistant in-cab will act as a coach when prompted, providing operators with information to work smarter without switching screens, returning to the yard or losing focus. The Cat AI Assistant leverages Nvidia’s platform to run speech recognition and advanced AI models and will assist with directing the machine.

“Our customers need to get more done, safely, with fewer experienced operators,” said Mineart. “Our portfolio meets them where they are – whether that’s grade assist on a single machine or remote operation at scale — and every solution builds on their existing investments.”