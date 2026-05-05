New Eagle debuts OpenECU NX3 EV platform

Embedded control systems provider New Eagle announced the launch of the OpenECU NX3, a next-generation control platform that is designed to simplify electrified vehicle architectures by consolidating charging and supervisory control into a single ECU. The NX3 and broader OpenECU platform is being showcased this week at ACT Expo 2026 in Las Vegas.

New Eagle’s OpenECU NX3 platform integrates dual EV charging protocols and full supervisory control. (Photo: New Eagle)

The NX3 leverages expanded hardware, software and engineering capabilities from the recent acquisition of Pi Innovo. Built on the OpenECU platform and integrated with New Eagle’s Raptor toolchain, the single-controller solution combines megawatt charging system (MCS) and combined charging system (CCS) protocols with full vehicle supervisory control of powertrain, charging and auxiliary systems, enabling OEMs to consolidate key vehicle functions into one production-ready controller.

The result, said New Eagle, is new levels of system integration, scalability and development efficiency across electrified vehicle programs, enabling seamless development from model-based design through production deployment.

The new solution is designed to meet ASIL-D functional safety and ISO 21434 cybersecurity requirements. It supports model-based development and C-code workflows.

In addition to the NX3, New Eagle is introducing new charge control and driveline solutions, including the Charge Control Unit (CCU) and DLC-12, expanding its portfolio of scalable, production-ready controllers for electrified vehicle systems.