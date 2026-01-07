New Eagle named Bosch Mobility Aftermarket distributor

New Eagle, a provider of embedded control systems for intelligent vehicles and machines, has been named official distributor for Bosch Mobility Aftermarket in North America. The company will provide distribution and technical support for Bosch’s off-highway, on-highway and large engine components, specifically supporting small and mid-sized OEMs and system developers.

Source: New Eagle

New Eagle will stock high-demand Bosch Mobility Aftermarket solutions components in its warehouse and make them available through its digital storefront, The Nest. Its full-service distribution model combines 24- to 48-hour shipping from its Ann Arbor, Mich., USA, facility with technical integration capabilities, which New Eagle said empowers customers to move rapidly from concept to production while maintaining performance and reliability. Customers will be able to pair proven Bosch components with New Eagle’s Raptor or CODESYS development environments, reducing vendor lock-in and improving time to market

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to enabling the future of mobility with proven hardware, agile fulfillment and trusted engineering collaboration,” said Kevin Alley, chief commercial officer, New Eagle. “Working alongside Bosch is a strong validation of our mission to help OEMs accelerate development cycles and integrate smarter systems with confidence.”