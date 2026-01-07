Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

New Eagle named Bosch Mobility Aftermarket distributor

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

07 January 2026

New Eagle, a provider of embedded control systems for intelligent vehicles and machines, has been named official distributor for Bosch Mobility Aftermarket in North America. The company will provide distribution and technical support for Bosch’s off-highway, on-highway and large engine components, specifically supporting small and mid-sized OEMs and system developers.

New Eagle named North American distributor for Bosch Mobility Aftermarket Source: New Eagle

New Eagle will stock high-demand Bosch Mobility Aftermarket solutions components in its warehouse and make them available through its digital storefront, The Nest. Its full-service distribution model combines 24- to 48-hour shipping from its Ann Arbor, Mich., USA, facility with technical integration capabilities, which New Eagle said empowers customers to move rapidly from concept to production while maintaining performance and reliability. Customers will be able to pair proven Bosch components with New Eagle’s Raptor or CODESYS development environments, reducing vendor lock-in and improving time to market

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to enabling the future of mobility with proven hardware, agile fulfillment and trusted engineering collaboration,” said Kevin Alley, chief commercial officer, New Eagle. “Working alongside Bosch is a strong validation of our mission to help OEMs accelerate development cycles and integrate smarter systems with confidence.”

New Eagle Bosch Mobility Aftermarket Bosch official distributor embedded control systems intelligent vehicles Kevin Alley Raptor CODESYS North America Ann Arbor, Mich., USA
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Develon opens new training, testing center
Facility located near Tucson International Airport.
Cat expands collaboration with NVIDIA on physical AI and robotics
Caterpillar has announced an expanded collaboration with chip firm NVIDIA to develop AI-enhanced products and manufacturing systems
Caterpillar CEO highlights tech convergence at CES
Company also pledges $25 million to support future workforce
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

How Donaldson is putting the seal on innovative filtration

NEW ARTICLE

Marginal gains are a significant talking point in industry today, playing a primary role in moving the productivity needle in the right direction.

Read now