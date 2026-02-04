New Eagle integrates with Pi Innovo

Pi Innovo, a developer of open platform electronic control systems and control software, will be integrated into New Eagle, a provider of proprietary hardware and software controls technology for the commercial vehicle, off-highway, aerospace, automotive and defense industries. The move was made possible by Pi Innovo’s acquisition by MiddleGround Capital, the private equity firm that acquired New Eagle in 2021. Terms were not disclosed.

“We’re very excited to welcome the talented Pi Innovo team to New Eagle,” said John Stewart, managing partner at MiddleGround in Lexington, Ky. “This acquisition offers the opportunity to pursue growth initiatives while broadening the flexible, secure, open functional-safety solutions we provide to customers. It further reinforces our commitment to partnering with innovative technology and engineering companies aligned with our Mobility Thesis.”

Founded in 2011 and headquartered near Detroit, Mich., Pi Innovo designs embedded software solutions and electronic control units for electrification, clean fuel, and specialty mobility applications. Pi Innovo’s OpenECUTM product portfolio includes off-the-shelf and project-specific controllers with embedded software as well as application and systems engineering services that support commercial and specialty vehicle OEMs and Tier-1s. The company has been owned by Dana Corp. since 2021.

“As a long-standing partner to OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers in commercial transportation and specialty mobility, Pi Innovo delivers open platform, configurable ECU solutions with integrated functional safety and cybersecurity capabilities for electric vehicle charging, clean fuel propulsion, and hybrid applications —helping customers accelerate development timelines and reduce time to market,” said Adrian Carnie, head of Business Development at Pi Innovo. “We aim to enhance collaboration opportunities with customers in partnership with New Eagle by combining our next-generation ECU platforms with New Eagle’s flexible Raptor software toolchain and established controls capabilities. Together, we aim to broaden our range of functional safety and cybersecurity-enabled solutions, and to expand into new electrification programs, increasing the support we offer across the full lifecycle of controls development and integration.”

Ann Arbor, Mich.-based New Eagle offers engineering solutions, delivering electronic systems and control software for automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway, aerospace and defense industries. The platform focuses on mechatronic controls and supports developers with project management and supply chain coordination, its proprietary Raptor software toolchain and off-the-shelf hardware control solutions. New Eagle said its engineering teams bring extensive experience in designing and deploying electronic systems for electric vehicle propulsion and autonomy programs, guiding projects from initial concept through full production.

With the acquisition of Pi Innovo, MiddleGround said it is continuing its focus in the mobility sector, building on its investment in New Eagle.