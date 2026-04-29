New Eagle to show 30+ products at ACT Expo

New Eagle, a provider of embedded control systems for intelligent vehicles and machines, will showcase its most comprehensive platform to date at ACT Expo 2026, May 4-7 in Las Vegas. The event marks its first major industry event following the acquisition of Pi Innovo, developer of the OpenECU open platform electronic control systems and control software, earlier this year.

“ACT Expo marks a major milestone for New Eagle as we bring together our expanded portfolio into a single, unified platform,” said Kevin Alley, chief commercial officer at New Eagle. “By combining Raptor and OpenECU, we’re expanding what customers can build and how quickly they can bring it to market, across development, integration and production.”

More than 30 production-ready products and integrated systems will be on display in the New Eagle booth, including:

Core control platforms: Raptor and OpenECU development environments enabling model-based design, rapid prototyping and production deployment

Production ECUs and displays: A lineup of controllers and operator interfaces supporting electrification, driveline control, alternative fuels and vehicle systems

Connected and intelligent systems: John Deere VPU2 platform integrating ADAS, real-time processing and edge compute capabilities

Integrated vehicle systems: End-to-end demonstrations combining controllers, software and partner technologies in real-world applications

The showcase will focus on real-world applications across commercial vehicles, off-highway systems, electrified platforms and alternative fuels. In addition, New Eagle said it will highlight its expanding ecosystem through collaborations with John Deere, Bosch, ETAS, Veethree and Helix, demonstrating how integrated partner solutions accelerate system development and deployment.