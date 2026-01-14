New global leadership structure at HydraForce

As part of a new leadership structure at Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce, Matthias Goebel will lead the Compact Hydraulics Business Unit. The companies said the new framework integrates strategic appointments in key roles, creating a complete team capable of responding with agility to market changes.

Goebel, formerly senior vice president of the Sales Unit Europe South. Goebel officially took office on January 1, at the Lincolnshire, Ill., USA location. His new role as CEO was said to be a key element in the unit’s organizational design, aimed at further enhancing global coordination.

(Illustration: Bosch Rexroth)

Also effective January 1, Angelo D’Ammando, previously vice president Sales Mobile Hydraulics and head of Sales Mobile Hydraulics Italy in the Sales Unit Europe South, has assumed the position of vice president Sales for the Compact Hydraulics Business Unit, based in Lincolnshire.

D’Ammando brings solid experience from the mobile hydraulics sector, marked by a commitment to overseeing key markets, developing new opportunities, and leading the sales team through phases of growth and consolidation.

In line with the strengthening of the global structure, as of January 1, Uwe Czychy, senior vice president Technical of the Sales Unit North and Central America based in Charlotte, N.C., USA, has assumed the role of senior vice p;resident Manufacturing for the Compact Hydraulics Business Unit.

Czychy brings extensive experience in technical and operational activities, gained through key international assignments in Asia, Germany, and Europe, which complements his recent leadership role in North America. This diverse background informs his approach focused on quality, standardization, and production flows geared towards operational excellence. His appointment represents a significant step in defining an increasingly integrated and international production model.

Completing the leadership team, Alessandro Fantini was confirmed in his role as Vice President Engineering. The companies said his continued role represents a pillar for the business unit, ensuring stability and vision in product innovation. His leadership of the engineering department is a key element for the success of the new organizational structure and for maintaining engineering excellence.

Meanwhile, Antonio Cunha, vice president Finance and Administration of the Compact Hydraulics Business Unit and Head of the Task Force Supply Chain Management, will take on a new assignment at the end of March.

From April 1, the Finance and Administration function will go to to Ugo Caratti, currently vice president Finance and Administration of the Sales Unit Europe South and vice president Commercial Responsibility Italy.

Caratti began the transition to his new role on January 1, while retaining his current responsibilities until March 31. His entry into the business unit is expected to further consolidate the alignment of financial processes across regions, promoting greater global integration.