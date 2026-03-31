New head of Engineering for Mercedes-Benz Trucks named

Daimler Truck AG announced that Marcus Ekman will become new head of Engineering, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, effective Oct. 1, 2026. He will succeed Rainer Müller-Finkeldei, who has decided to retire at the end of July 2026 after more than three decades within Daimler AG and Daimler Truck AG.

Marcus Ekman will become new head of Engineering, Mercedes-Benz Trucks effective Oct. 1. (Photo: Daimler Truck AG)

Achim Puchert, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks, expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Rainer for his “exceptional contributions” during his tenure with the organization, adding, “He has been instrumental in driving transformation towards carbon-neutral transport, digitalization and greater vehicle and system connectivity across the globe. For his future, I wish Rainer all the best.”

Marcus Ekman brings to his new role more than 25 years of international leadership experience in commercial vehicle engineering, product development and quality management. He currently is senior vice president, Truck Quality, at Volvo Group, following earlier responsibilities as senior vice president, Complete Vehicle, and senior vice president, Global Product Development, at Volvo Group, and has held various management roles in engineering at Scania. Across these positions, he has been accountable for end-to-end vehicle development, validation, modularization, quality management and industrialization within global engineering, with a strong customer focus and a global perspective.

“We are excited to welcome Marcus Ekman to Mercedes‑Benz Trucks,” Puchert commented. “His leadership in transformation and ability to connect technology, product strategy, and execution will be essential to Daimler Truck’s journey towards becoming the best truck and bus company in the world.“