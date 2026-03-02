Responsive Image Banner

New Holland debuts two additions to electric portfolio

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

02 March 2026

New Holland Construction is expanding its electric equipment portfolio with the launch of the E25X electric mini excavator and C314X electric mini track loader during ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 in Las Vegas.

New Holland E25X electric mini excavator. (Photo: New Holland Construction)

The 2.5-ton E25X offers an 8-ft. dig depth and is suited for foundation work, utility installation and outdoor plumbing and demolition applications. It is powered by a 102V lithium-ion battery with a 32.2-kWh gross capacity. Runtime ranges from four to eight hours, depending on application and hydraulic demand.

Equipped with an onboard 240V single-phase charging system, the machine can recharge from zero to 100% in approximately nine hours, with a 20% to 80% charge achievable in about five hours.

The E25X features electrohydraulic (EH) controls with Eco, Standard and Power modes; ROPS or an enclosed cab with heat option; adjustable responsiveness settings for precision in confined areas; and a two-way blade with float. The unit can be used with the company’s full range of attachments.

New Holland C314X electric mini track loader. (Photo: New Holland Construction)

Based on the company’s conventional model, the fully electric C314X mini track loader is powered by a 102V lithium-ion battery system with a 23.5-kWh gross capacity and a charging time of approximately eight hours. The unit includes Eco, Standard and Power motor speed settings and an ergonomic control layout.

The C314X is available in narrow and wide-track configurations and with standard rubber or optional non-marking tracks for sensitive environments. It has a radial geometry lift arm design with 36- and 42-in. bucket options, depending on selected machine width. Enhanced LED lighting, including standard boom-mounted lights, improves visibility in low-light and indoor conditions.

At 14-gpm, the standard single auxiliary hydraulics support both single-flow and bidirectional attachments. A 14-pin electrical connection allows for the use of complex attachments.

Both the E25X and C314X come standard with a seven-year telematics subscription through myNewHollandConstruction.

Ordering for the C314X electric mini track loader is now open, with machines beginning to arrive to customers in Q3 2026. Ordering for the E25X electric mini excavator will open in Q2 2026 with expected delivery in Q4 2026.

