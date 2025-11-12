New hydrostatic propel system from Danfoss

(Illustration: Danfoss)

Danfoss Power Solutions launched its PC-AC MultiMotor, a propel controller and software solution for hydrostatic transmissions. Designed for systems with one pump and two or four drive motors, PC-AC MultiMotor offers full traction control on each wheel or axle from zero to maximum ground speed across varying terrains. The off-the-shelf solution is built on Danfoss’ PC-AC Core propel software platform, which the company said offers reliable control as well as quick and simple startup, reducing propel subsystem development time.

The company said it offers multiple technical features, including anti-slip and anti-block control capabilities, plus axle load distribution control. Anti-slip control prevents wheel slippage, providing better traction control, enhanced driving safety, and terrain preservation. Anti-block control prevents locking or reverse turning of the wheels while braking, improving vehicle controllability, reducing stopping distance, and minimizing skidding. In addition, the anti-block capability maintains steering control while braking, which is especially important during emergency stops or on slippery surfaces. Axle load distribution control optimizes traction and controllability through slope and load compensation as well as architecture-dependent load distribution.

PC-AC MultiMotor is a customizable off-the-shelf solution that reduces time to market, said Danfoss, and the is configured within Danfoss’ PLUS+1 Service Tool, eliminating the need to develop software from scratch while enabling the customization of additional features and functionalities. Startup and tuning of the propel subsystem can be completed in as little as one week.

“With PC-AC MultiMotor, we’re leveraging our decades of experience developing custom systems for multi-motor machinery, such as self-propelled sprayers, to create a software-configurable solution for the general market. PC-AC MultiMotor is not new, technically speaking. It’s proven, validated technology built on a trusted software foundation that’s in use on a huge number of machines in the field,” said Hans-Hermann Bloecker, Manager, Product Application Engineering, Hydrostatics, Danfoss Power Solutions. “Our complete system solution combines PC-AC MultiMotor with reliable and efficient hydrostatic pumps and motors plus robust controllers to provide the best traction for the toughest terrain while delivering fuel savings and reducing emissions.”

PC-AC MultiMotor works with the Danfoss XL104 microcontroller, a PLd/SIL 2 certifiable controller designed to meet state-of-the-art functional safety requirements. The software solution supports various steering architectures — including Ackermann single- or dual-axle steering and articulated steering — offering improved accuracy, accelerated development, and broad machine compatibility. Typical four-motor system applications include sprayers, grape harvesters, self-propelled agricultural machinery, and wheel-assist systems. Typical two-motor system applications include feeder mixers, forage harvesters, graders and mining applications.