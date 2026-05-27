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New leadership positions at Kenworth

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

27 May 2026

Kenworth names Peter Ahrens general manager and PACCAR vice president Peter Ahrens

Kenworth Truck Company announced that Peter Ahrens has been named Kenworth’s general manager and PACCAR vice president, effective July 1. Ahrens was previously assistant general manager of operations, a role that Joe Adams, who most recently served as Kenworth’s chief engineer, will take over.

Ahrens has worked with PACCAR for 15 years in positions of increasing responsibility, including PACCAR Parts product director, director of product marketing and managing director at PACCAR subsidiary Leyland Trucks in the United Kingdom.

Kenworth names Joe Adams assistant general manager of operations Joe Adams

“I am honored and excited to step into this role and lead Kenworth during a transformative time for our industry,” Ahrens said. “As our industry continues to evolve, I look forward to working alongside our talented team to deliver exceptional products and forward-thinking solutions that meet our customers’ needs today and into the future.”

Adams has worked with PACCAR for 26 years, where he has held positions of increasing responsibility, including PACCAR director of purchasing, PACCAR assistant chief engineer for North America embedded engineering and Kenworth assistant chief engineer for cab, electrical and outer body development.

Kenworth Truck Company PACCAR Leyland Trucks leadership positions general manager vice president Peter Ahrens Joe Adams United Kingdom North America
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