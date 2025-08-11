Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish
New natural gas Jupiter engines from Lister Petter
11 August 2025
UK-based Lister Petter has launched a new range of natural gas engines. The all-new Jupiter series has seven new engines, available in versions set to operate at 1,500 or 1,800 rpm.
Key features of the new Jupiter engines include an advanced fuel system controlled by the ECU. This incorporates EFR (electronic fuel ratio) and AFR (air fuel ratio) to ensure an accurate air/fuel mix to deliver the best possible fuel economy.
Additionally, the core components have been designed to reduce noise and improve engine cooling, leading to higher thermal efficiency and reduced coolant packaging size. The forced-induction engine use water-cooled turbochargers which support consistent and controllable air flow into the cylinder head.
The Jupiter range features a series of power outputs between 28 and 500 kW. Models include versions for smaller-scale distributed energy systems through to mid-size models for larger industrial applications.
