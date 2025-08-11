Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

New natural gas Jupiter engines from Lister Petter

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

11 August 2025

Engine from the new Jupiter range Engine from the new Jupiter range (Photo: Lister Petter)

UK-based Lister Petter has launched a new range of natural gas engines. The all-new Jupiter series has seven new engines, available in versions set to operate at 1,500 or 1,800 rpm.

Key features of the new Jupiter engines include an advanced fuel system controlled by the ECU. This incorporates EFR (electronic fuel ratio) and AFR (air fuel ratio) to ensure an accurate air/fuel mix to deliver the best possible fuel economy.

Additionally, the core components have been designed to reduce noise and improve engine cooling, leading to higher thermal efficiency and reduced coolant packaging size. The forced-induction engine use water-cooled turbochargers which support consistent and controllable air flow into the cylinder head.

The Jupiter range features a series of power outputs between 28 and 500 kW. Models include versions for smaller-scale distributed energy systems through to mid-size models for larger industrial applications.

Lister Petter Jupiter series Jupiter engines Jupiter range Lister Petter Jupiter series UK
Power Progress Networking Forum

The Tariff Report Everyone Will Want...
Early Access For Attendees.

All Power Progress Networking Forum attendees will recieve early access to the updated digital report by Off-Highway Research, 'The Imapct of U.S. Tarriffs on the Construction Equipment Industry'.

Register your interest
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
New Holland D-Series mini excavators built in-house
E42D and E50D mark the debut of a fully in-house engineered D-Series line
Caterpillar recognizes top-performing suppliers
Recognized in Supplier Excellence, Aftermarket Excellence and Supplier of the Year categories
Ag automation solutions on display at FIRA USA
Annual event returns to California in October
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA