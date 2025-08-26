Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish
New Power Briefing format meets global news needs
26 August 2025
Since January 2024, the Power Briefing has delivered daily news and analysis to a diverse assortment of readers from across the globe. To better serve the needs of those in various market regions – and to maximize your time – the newsletter will be taking on a new look throughout the week to deliver news you can use in an easy, quick-to-read format.
Three days a week, recipients will see the editors’ picks for the top (or most interesting to us!) stories of the day. We’ll expand on that each Tuesday with the Power Briefing Extra, which will be packed with news and articles, and wrap up the week with a quick analysis of the top feature story or news item of the week.
Power Briefing will continue to deliver news you can use – now in a format designed for today’s busy digital global audience!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.