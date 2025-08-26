Responsive Image Banner

New Power Briefing format meets global news needs

Power Briefing staff

26 August 2025

Since January 2024, the Power Briefing has delivered daily news and analysis to a diverse assortment of readers from across the globe. To better serve the needs of those in various market regions – and to maximize your time – the newsletter will be taking on a new look throughout the week to deliver news you can use in an easy, quick-to-read format.

Three days a week, recipients will see the editors’ picks for the top (or most interesting to us!) stories of the day. We’ll expand on that each Tuesday with the Power Briefing Extra, which will be packed with news and articles, and wrap up the week with a quick analysis of the top feature story or news item of the week.

Power Briefing will continue to deliver news you can use – now in a format designed for today’s busy digital global audience!

Power Briefing news analysis Newsletter new look Power Briefing Extra Power Briefing Power Briefing Extra
