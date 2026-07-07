New president named at Linak U.S.

Linak, a global supplier of electric actuator solutions, has appointed Michael Jensen as president of Linak U.S., effective July 1. He succeeds Magnus Conradsen, who will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Linak on August 1.

Michael Jensen. (Photo: Linak)

In this role, Jensen will be responsible for leading Linak U.S., further strengthening the company’s position in a key market and driving continued growth across industries and applications.

“The U.S. is the largest market for Linak, and I am excited to get started and bring my experience and background further into play,” said Jensen. “I am taking over from Magnus Conradsen, who has contributed to the strong growth of Linak over many years. I look forward to building on that foundation together with the talented team in the United States.”

Jensen has a background that includes leadership, sales, supply chain and production. He has been serving as director, SBU Deskline at Linak since 2023, where he has played a key role in developing the company’s office and workspace solutions business. Prior to joining the company, he held positions at companies such as Danfoss and Agramkow.

Magnus Conradsen. (Photo: Linak)

“We have been continuously expanding and improving our production and service capabilities in the U.S. for many years,” said Conradsen, “and Michael brings a strong track record of international B2B experience along with a deep understanding of the Linak business, customers, and operations. I am confident that he is the right person to lead our U.S. organization into its next phase of growth and development.”

As part of his new role, Jensen will relocate to the United States and be based in Louisville, Ky, where Linak operates as sales company and has its largest production facility outside of its headquarters in Denmark. The Louisville location employs nearly 300 people.