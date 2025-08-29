Responsive Image Banner

New Prowler UTV tire from OTR

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

29 August 2025

OTR Prowler tire OTR Prowler tire (Photo: OTR)

OTR Engineered Solutions has added a new 25x10-12 tire size to its Prowler range for side-by-side utility vehicles (UTVs).

The new tire combines a series of features, bringing together turf protection, low-noise ride and extended durability. This makes it suitable for use with municipal utility vehicles and golf carts used on grass, asphalt, concrete and gravel.

The Prowler has a proprietary tread pattern which includes V-shape shoulder lugs for improved grip and self cleaning. A solid center tread helps to reduce tire noise, while also resisting wear on hard surfaces.

A six-ply rating is said to provide excellent load-bearing capacity and puncture resistance, making the Prowler a good choice for hauling heavy gear across mixed terrain.

“The new 25x10-12 Prowler tire is a game-changer for customers who rely on their UTVs in commercial settings,” said Steve Jensen, VP Aftermarket at OTR. “Whether it’s a college campus, golf course, resort, or industrial park, this tire offers the durability and comfort operators need — on both grass and pavement.”

The full line of Prowler tires, including the new 25x10-12, is available through OTR’s dealer network or online.

OTR Engineered Solutions UTVs durability turf protection Steve Jensen OTR Prowler tire OTR Prowler 25x10-12 tire golf course grass
