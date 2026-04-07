New R 9100 G8 excavator from Liebherr

New R 9100 G8 working in Indonesia (Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr has introduced its new R 9100 Generation 8 mining excavator. It will replace the out-going G6 model.

Following pre-series field validation tests in Indonesia, the new R9100 G8 is now available to order. The latest model is offered in both backhoe and face shovel configurations.

For the field tests, Liebherr Mining partnered with PT Madhani Talatah Nusantara to test the R 9100 G8 under real operating conditions. As part of this, a pre-series machine has been working at the Tanjung Enim mine in South Sumatra since 2024.

Between September 2024 and December 2025 the excavator averaged 411 operating hours per month, achieving a 92% availability level.

According to Liebherr, fuel can account for up to 40% of the cost of operating the 100-tonne machine. The G8 is said to have a achieved a 20% reduction in fuel consumption over the out-going machine.

The improvement comes in part due to Liebherr’s proprietary engine and hydraulic management system. It could potentially reduce fuel consumption by around 100,000 liters per year.

The R 9100 G8 features a fuel-combustion optimised version of the D9512 engine. Standard heavy bucket sizes range from 7.0 to 7.5 cubic meters in backhoe configuration and 7.3 cubic meters in face shovel configuration (approx. 1.8 tonnes per cubic metre). This supports pass matching for trucks with 45- to 100-tonned payload capacity.

There is also a redesigned electro-hydraulic control system for more precise control. This includes an optimized attachment and hydraulic circuit to reduce pressure losses.

Other features include a redesigned undercarriage that uses a lifetime-seal travel drive, while grease change intervals have been extended to 250 operating hours to improve uptime.

Production of the new R 9100 G8 is expected to start in Q2 this year (shovel configurations will start a little later), while pre-series validation of a Tier 4/Stage 5 version is scheduled for early 2027.