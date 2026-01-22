New tracked carriers from VTS Tracked Solutions

VTS Track Solutions, which is based in the Netherlands, has introduced its new Fero ETP-10 and ETP-20 tracked carriers, which use Editron eDrives to power the remote-control battery-electric units.

The product of a development program which started back in 2024, the new tracked carriers feature undercarriages and power packs specifically designed for the application.

Fero tracked carrier (Photo: Fero, Danfoss)

The ETP-10 has a 1,000 kg load capacity on a 1.23 x 0.780-meter platform which is compact enough to allow entry through most doorways.

A 24 V li-ion battery has a 2.5 kWh capacity and can be recharged in 3.5 hours. Operated by a Danfoss remote control unit the carrier has two speeds; top speed is 4 km/h.

Options include stanchions, an electric winch, tow hitch and a tilting container.

The ETP-20 has a maximum capacity of 2,000 kg and a larger 48 V li-ion battery. Top speed for this unit is 3 km/h.

“We chose Danfoss because of its brand quality, robust engineering standards and the availability of a complete, well-matched propulsion package,” explained Daan van Kerkhoff, an engineer at VTS Track Solutions.

“The dual-controller configuration was especially valuable for our design, as it minimizes the number of separate components and saves critical installation space within the center frame. This results in a compact, clean installation that enhances reliability and ease of assembly — key aspects of the Fero brand’s focus on quality, simplicity, and durability.”

Danfoss worked with VTS engineers to customize the eDrive system software for the new machines, which require independent speed control for the two motors. There was also assistance with system layout, parameter tuning, validation testing and integration.

The machines can be used for material transport in forestry, landscaping and other areas where moving heavy loads usually requires manual labor. The tracks mean they can operate in difficult terrain and conditions.

Clearly, the tracked carriers produce zero-emissions, but are also very quiet due to the electric drives. These features mean they comply with regulations for emissions-free sites, while also qualifying for subsidies in some areas.