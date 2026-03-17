New WM-G75 modular rocker pedal from Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright has introduced its new WM-G75 modular rocker pedal. The heavy-duty, floor-mounted electronic pedal is designed for demanding off-highway applications.

Designed to be a drop-in electronic replacement for OEMs transitioning from hydraulic to electric pedal systems, the WM-G75 uses air for the damping action, which helps to maintain consistent pedal feel and precise control across a full operating temperature range.

WM-G75 dampened rocker pedal (Photo: Curtiss-Wright)

The air damper mechanism is configurable, allowing OEMs to tune the damping rate and pedal forces to suit specific vehicle and operator requirements.

Typical applications include travel and throttle pedals on construction, agricultural and material-handling machines where durability, controllability and resistance to contamination are critical.

The WM-G75 has a narrow profile and low pivot point with reduced floor penetration to protect the flying-lead harness as it exits below the cab floor. The core mechanism can be supplied as a standalone unit or adapted to customer treadles, cab floors or hand levers for maximum integration flexibility.

This highly-configurable platform architecture enables pedal rotation from ±9° to ±12°.

Redundant Hall-effect sensors are integrated into the pedal, with electrical outputs configurable as dual APS/APS‑IVS analog, dual PWM, or CAN J1939 to match different system architectures. The electronics are based on Curtiss-Wright’s proven WM‑830 sensor platform, which is ISO 13849 PLd capable, supporting implementation of functional safety requirements.

To withstand harsh operating environments, the WM‑G75’s sensor and mechanism are sealed by an external boot, with the sensor rated to IP69K and IP68S and the mechanical assembly to IP69K. The pedal is rated for at least three million full-stroke cycles and has been tested for high static loads, vibration, shock, dust, salt spray, pressure washing and chemical exposure to common fluids used in off-highway machines.