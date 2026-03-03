Nogami appointed president of Yanmar Power Technology

Yanmar Power Technology has announced the appointment of Takashi Nogami as president and representative director. Nogami will start on April 1.

A graduate of Osaka University, Nogami joined Yanmar in 1996. He has previously held the position of divisional manager of the Procurement division.

Takashi Nogami, Yanmar Power Technology

Nogami will take control of a company which recently underwent a noteworthy transformation. In September 2025, the company split into Yanmar Power Technology, which works with industrial engines, and Yanmar Power Solutions, which focuses on marine and industrial power systems, including medium- and high-power engines, together with standby power solutions.

“I am honored to take on this new role,” said Nogami. “I look forward to working with our talented team to develop solutions that meet our customers’ evolving needs and contribute to a sustainable future.”