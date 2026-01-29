Responsive Image Banner

Off-Highway Research in-person market update

KHL Staff

29 January 2026

Specialist forecasting and market research company to hold briefing during ConExpo-Con/Agg.

Chris Sleight, managing director, Off-Highway Research Chris Sleight, managing director, Off-Highway Research

Specialist forecasting and market research company Off-Highway Research will be holding a briefing during ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 to provide its latest outlook on the construction equipment market. The ticketed event is designed to give OEMs and component manufacturers a clear view of the current state of equipment markets, along with what lies ahead.

Off-Highway Research Managing Director Chris Sleight said, “I have never known such complexity in construction equipment markets around the world. Today, OEMs and component suppliers have to navigate tariffs and trade tensions, and think about what that means for their global footprint. They also need an eye on zero carbon and the transition to new technologies, all while navigating the ups and downs of what can be a brutally cyclical market. We will use our ConExpo breakfast briefing to address these issues and more, and to give our view on the market outlook.”

Sleight confirmed the topics to be covered in this year’s briefing will include:

Click here for more information on the ConExpo breakfast briefing, which takes place at 8.00 am on Wednesday March 4th at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Off-Highway Research OEMs component manufacturers construction equipment market market outlook tariffs ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 ConExpo breakfast briefing Chris Sleight China US equipment market
