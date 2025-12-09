Optronics announces leadership transition

Brett Johnson (Source: Optronics)

Optronics International, a manufacturer of vehicle harnesses, electronic control systems and LED lighting for the global transportation industry, announced that Brett Johnson will retire as president and CEO, effective December 31, 2025. Mathew Jenkins, who most recently served as president of Lucidity Australia, has been named Johnson’s successor and will assume leadership on January 1, 2026.

Johnson has guided Optronics through a transformative period of growth and innovation since 2009, the announcement noted. Under his leadership, the company tripled its revenue while successfully expanding into multiple new market segments. Today, the company holds strong positions in the work truck, vocational, bus and farm and home retail segments, while building a substantial presence in heavy-duty aftermarket and trailer manufacturing.

During Johnson’s tenure, Optronics introduced the company’s custom logo lighting solutions, Fusion Series combination lamps and GloLight technology. Johnson also oversaw Optronics’ acquisition of USA Harness, Inc. in 2019, making Optronics one of a few manufacturers capable of fully serving the light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle industry with both lighting and harness technologies, the company noted.

“Brett has been instrumental in positioning Optronics as an innovation leader in commercial vehicle lighting and establishing our brand as a trusted partner throughout the industry,” said Wayne Huang, chairman of Lucidity Enterprise Co., Ltd., Optronics’ parent company. “His customer-centered approach and commitment to delivering value have driven exceptional growth and market expansion. We thank him for his outstanding leadership and wish him well in his retirement.”

Matthew Jenkins (Source: Optronics)

Mathew Jenkins brings 26 years of industry experience in lighting, electronics and wire harness manufacturing to his new role. After founding his own wire harness manufacturing business in 1999, he grew the company through Lucidity’s acquisition and subsequently increased the business fourfold during his tenure as president of Lucidity Australia.

“I’m honored to lead Optronics during this pivotal time in the commercial vehicle industry,” Jenkins said. “Our strategy will build on the strong foundation Brett has established while expanding our capabilities in power delivery systems and solutions-based offerings. We plan to invest significantly in our U.S. engineering, technical and manufacturing capabilities to better serve our customers and drive innovation.”

“Mat’s expertise in commercial vehicle power products represents an important growth opportunity for Optronics,” Johnson commented. “His solutions-based approach to customer needs, combined with his deep technical knowledge, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future.”

Over the coming weeks, Johnson and Jenkins will work together with the Optronics leadership team to ensure a smooth transition. Jenkins will maintain Optronics’ headquarters in Tulsa, Okla., and continue operating the company’s manufacturing and distribution facilities in Muskogee, Okla., Goshen, Ind., and Winnsboro, Texas.