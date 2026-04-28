Oshkosh Defense exhibits at Modern Day Marine 2026

Oshkosh Defense LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation, is exhibiting at Modern Day Marine, April 28–30, 2026, showcasing advanced mobility and sustainment solutions built to support Marines operating across distributed maritime environments.

The display includes the Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires). Equipped with the Navy/Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS), the unit delivers an expeditionary, land-based fires capability that enables sea denial and supports naval campaigns. It pairs advanced payloads and autonomy with the Oshkosh JLTV platform to perform in austere environments.

The ROGUE-Fires is designed to enable Marines to disperse, maneuver and remain survivable while operating forward in contested maritime environments.

Also on display is the Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) 4×4 equipped with exportable power and enhanced lighting, which the company said strengthen the MTVR’s core mission capabilities of logistical support, operational mobility and transportability, while improving performance across current missions and expanding flexibility in distributed environments. The platform builds on proven mobility, said the company, with targeted upgrades that extend service life and increase mission execution.

“We develop robust, versatile platforms and provide the lifecycle support needed to keep them ready, relevant and effective in contested environments,” said Pat Williams, chief program officer at Oshkosh Defense. “From autonomous fires to modernized mobility and integrated sustainment, our approach connects capability with long-term performance in the field.”