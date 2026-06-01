Oshkosh Defense receives $92M in orders from U.S. Marine Corps

The Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) Block 2. (Photo: Oshkosh Defense)

Oshkosh Defense LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation business, announced it has received two delivery orders from the U.S. Marine Corps for the Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) Block 2 Production. The orders have a total value of $92 million, with vehicle deliveries under the contract expected to continue through 2031.

Based on the Oshkosh Defense Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), ROGUE-Fires combines next-generation autonomy with the JLTV’s proven transportability, operational interoperability and available sustainment, which the company said provides a strong foundation for expeditionary fires missions and distributed operations. The Block 2 configuration introduces Forterra’s next-generation autonomy and expanded weapon system integration to support Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) and distributed long-range precision fires missions. Forterra’s AutoDrive autonomous driving system is built to support operations in contested and GPS-denied environments.

The ROGUE-Fires platform is built on a Modular Open System Approach, which Oshkosh Defense said provides an architecture that now supports integration with the MLRS Family of Munitions (MFOM) and rapid swapping of future payload weapon systems based on mission requirements. This modular approach is designed to provide Marines with greater operational flexibility across evolving expeditionary fires missions and beyond.

Oshkosh Defense was initially awarded the ROGUE-Fires contract in 2022, and the platform has since become the first semi-autonomous ground system fielded by the U.S. military. The company went on to point out that the platform is the only in-production and fielded semi-autonomous ground system for offensive and defensive fires.

“As the Marine Corps continues to modernize its force structure and operational capabilities, Oshkosh remains focused on delivering advanced ground mobility solutions that support mission success,” said Pat Williams, chief programs officer at Oshkosh Defense. “With new technology integration and expanded weapon system flexibility, ROGUE-Fires Block 2 demonstrates Oshkosh’s ability to integrate advanced technologies onto proven tactical vehicles.”