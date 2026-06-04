Oshkosh Defense secures $142M in FMTV A2 orders

Oshkosh Defense’s Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) A2 platform. (Photo: Oshkosh Defense)

Oshkosh Defense LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation business, announced orders valued at $142 million for its Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) A2 platform from U.S. and international customers. The company said the multiple awards underscore sustained demand for its modernized tactical mobility solutions as mission requirements continue to evolve.

“The continued demand for the FMTV A2, both in the U.S. and internationally, reflects the platform’s ability to perform across a wide range of missions and environments,” said Pat Williams, Chief Programs Officer, Oshkosh Defense. “Our international customers require vehicles that combine durability, flexibility, and advanced capability. The FMTV A2 delivers that performance while aligning with the operational needs of modern forces.”

The latest orders include FMTV A2 4×4 Cargo, 6×6 Cargo and Long Wheel Base configurations, designed to support a range of operational needs across diverse environments.