Oshkosh Defense shows hybrid electric eJLTV at Eusatory

Oshkosh Defense LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation business, is showcasing its tactical mobility solutions at Eurosatory 2026 this week in Paris, France. One of the solutions featured is the hybrid electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (eJLTV), an advanced capability demonstrator built on the combat-proven JLTV platform currently fielded by the United States and allied nations worldwide.

Oshkosh Defense featured its hybrid electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle at Eusatory 2026. (Source: Oshkosh Defense)

According to the company, the eJLTV is designed to demonstrate how allied forces can modernize tactical mobility capabilities while reducing transition risk, leveraging existing sustainment infrastructure and preserving operational familiarity for deployed forces. The platform integrates hybrid electric capability, onboard exportable power generation, silent watch and silent drive functionality to support distributed operations, next-generation battlefield systems and evolving operational energy requirements.

By building on a fielded and combat-proven platform, Oshkosh Defense said it offers allied customers a scalable path toward future capability integration without sacrificing reliability, survivability or interoperability. The JLTV platform also creates opportunities for localized sustainment, long-term fleet support and regional operational integration aligned with allied modernization priorities.

“European and allied forces are modernizing under real operational pressure, and they also need solutions that can be fielded, sustained and integrated quickly,” said Pat Williams, chief programs officer at Oshkosh Defense. “The eJLTV demonstrates how Oshkosh Defense can evolve a combat-proven platform to support future power, interoperability and distributed operational requirements without forcing customers to accept the risk and timelines associated with entirely new vehicle programs.”